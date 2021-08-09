Social media reacts to Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame inductions

Aug 08, 2021 at 07:05 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
Flores_Woodson_HOFthumb
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

The time has come.

Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson took their rightful place and were officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night.

Flores was presented for enshrinement by Raiders Owner Mark Davis, while Woodson chose his mother to be his presenter. While on stage, both men shared through their speeches the moments that shaped them on and off the field to reach this point in their storied careers.

From former players to members of the media, social media erupted in celebration of the two becoming immortalized in Canton. Take a look at some of the best social posts below:

Related Content

news

Legend Built: Charles Woodson officially inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Woodson gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame – only 129 miles away from where he was born.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Derek Carr, Raiders offense looks fired up in Allegiant Stadium

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards gives a few of his top takeaways from Training Camp practice in Allegiant Stadium with nearly 20,000 fans in attendance.
news

The Wait is Over: Tom Flores inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sixty-one years after taking his first snap as the Oakland Raiders' quarterback, 'The Iceman' took the stage in Canton, Ohio, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/7: Ngakoue, Crosby are worth the hype

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards is excited about what he saw from the defense during Saturday morning's practice.
Advertising