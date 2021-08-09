Social media reacts to Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame inductions

The time has come.
Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson took their rightful place and were officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night.
Flores was presented for enshrinement by Raiders Owner Mark Davis, while Woodson chose his mother to be his presenter. While on stage, both men shared through their speeches the moments that shaped them on and off the field to reach this point in their storied careers.
From former players to members of the media, social media erupted in celebration of the two becoming immortalized in Canton. Take a look at some of the best social posts below: