'Sometimes you just have to do things scared': Nate Hobbs shares his mental health journey with Las Vegas community

Hobbs mother, Denisa, who is a therapist, was also in attendance. When her son was presented with the opportunity to speak at this event, she believed it was a great way to give back to his community and more importantly, to continue putting an end to mental health stigmas in the world of professional sports.

"For us and our family, to talk about feelings and being open and vulnerable is something that we've always done," said Denisa. "I'm super proud of Nathan just because he loves people and community. Often times, I think when players get to a certain echelon, they start to believe helping others are beneath them. I don't ever see Nathan doing that. I'm proud of him for the fact that he does not forget that there are people that can't always reach him, so he'll come to them."

Hobbs' passion to continue reaching out to others stems from not taking his platform for granted. He now finds himself in a position beyond his wildest dreams, and hopes to help others reach the same heights.