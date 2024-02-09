After the Raiders landed in Las Vegas, Super Bowl LVIII followed suit

"I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present which is here in Las Vegas and thinking about where we're heading in the future," Usher said in a press conference Thursday. "I thought about a few moments that were special in dance, I thought about a few moments that I created in Las Vegas. ... For everybody that's heard about my show in Las Vegas, you'll now get a chance to see some of what I did here, but you're going to get the best of it because it's in front of 60,000 people [in the stadium] and hopefully another 180 million people for the world to see."