Five years in the making: How the NFL, Las Vegas worked to bring the draft to the desert

The collective effort in bringing the draft to Las Vegas didn't come without some hiccups. The annual event was originally supposed to be held in Las Vegas two years ago, however unforeseen circumstances with the global COVID-19 pandemic placed a halt on those plans. The 2020 NFL Draft went completely virtual and remote for the first time in its history.

After a successful draft last year in Cleveland, Ohio, with fan participation, the NFL continued with their prior plans of bringing the draft to Nevada. Despite the rescheduling being considered a major setback, the NFL and the LVCVA turned the negative into a positive.

"The delayed gratification of having the draft definitely makes it more special," said Hill. "All of us has gone through a pandemic that was tough not only here in Vegas, but for football fans across the country, across the world. To have made it to the other side, to be able to have this draft with full crowds and be able to stand next to each other in this great space, you appreciate it more because of what's happened. And it's given us a little time to think more about a few extra things to add to make it even more special."

With two more years added to the initial deadline, Finkelstein and his crew dug even deeper into the logistics of setting up the draft, ultimately making the event even grander than what was originally planned for 2020.

"Obviously, it's a unique time for all of us in trying to get everything figured out," said Finkelstein. "This is the longest window of planning of any single event I've ever been a part of in all of my years at the NFL. If you can say anything good about the pandemic, it's that it did give us a chance to step back and really challenge our plans. 'Is this the right way of doing things? Is what we're doing right?'"