Iconic Las Vegas sign lit up Silver and Black to celebrate the NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2022 at 02:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The 2022 NFL Draft is rolling into town and the city of Las Vegas kicked off the festivities in a Silver and Black fashion.

To celebrate the upcoming draft, the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign was Raider-ized on Monday, with the 89 bulbs surrounding the sign lit up in Silver and Black in honor of the city's home team.

Multiple Vegas landmarks have gotten the Silver and Black treatment before, including the Sphinx at the Luxor Hotel and Casino rocking an eyepatch to celebrate the beginning of the football season in 2021, and Lady Liberty at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino sporting a jersey in 2020 to welcome the Raiders in their inaugural season.

