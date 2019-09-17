Starting Sunday, the Raiders will begin their long road journey with a game against the Vikings

The Oakland Raiders will hit the road in Week 3 to face the NFC North's Minnesota Vikings. The club leaves the Bay Area following a two-game homestand against AFC West opponents. The Raiders currently hold a 9-5 lead in the all-time regular season series against the Vikings, with each team winning two games apiece over their last four matchups. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the team begins their 49-day stretch away from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and the first of four contests against the NFC North this season.

The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 by a score of 10-28 after jumping out to an early 10-point lead. Not lost in the defeat was QB Derek Carr surpassing Hall of Fame QB Ken Stabler for most passing yards in franchise history, as Carr threw for 198 on the day and stands at 19,196 for his career through his first 80 contests. WR Tyrell Williams added his second receiving TD of the season, finishing with five receptions for 46 yards. TE Dar- ren Waller led the team in receptions for the second consecutive week while also pacing the team with 63 receiving yards, becoming just the third Raiders tight end since 1986 (Todd Christensen - 1986, Brandon Myers - 2012) to record at least 50 receiving yards in each of the first two weeks of a season. On defense, DE Benson Mayowa tallied 1.5 sacks and another forced fumble. Mayowa became the first Raiders player to record at least one sack and one forced fumble in each of the first two games of the season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, while also becoming just the seventh defensive player league wide to do so since 2010.