Starting Sunday, the Raiders will begin their long road journey with a game against the Vikings

The Oakland Raiders will hit the road in Week 3 to face the NFC North's Minnesota Vikings. The club leaves the Bay Area following a two-game homestand against AFC West opponents. The Raiders currently hold a 9-5 lead in the all-time regular season series against the Vikings, with each team winning two games apiece over their last four matchups. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the team begins their 49-day stretch away from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and the first of four contests against the NFC North this season.
The Raiders fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 by a score of 10-28 after jumping out to an early 10-point lead. Not lost in the defeat was QB Derek Carr surpassing Hall of Fame QB Ken Stabler for most passing yards in franchise history, as Carr threw for 198 on the day and stands at 19,196 for his career through his first 80 contests. WR Tyrell Williams added his second receiving TD of the season, finishing with five receptions for 46 yards. TE Dar- ren Waller led the team in receptions for the second consecutive week while also pacing the team with 63 receiving yards, becoming just the third Raiders tight end since 1986 (Todd Christensen - 1986, Brandon Myers - 2012) to record at least 50 receiving yards in each of the first two weeks of a season. On defense, DE Benson Mayowa tallied 1.5 sacks and another forced fumble. Mayowa became the first Raiders player to record at least one sack and one forced fumble in each of the first two games of the season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, while also becoming just the seventh defensive player league wide to do so since 2010.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Sunday, September 22, 2019
|Kickoff:
|10:00 a.m. PT
|Site:
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Capacity/Surface:
|66,860/Fieldturf
|Regular Season:
|Raiders lead, 9-5
|Postseason:
|Raiders lead, 1-0 (Super Bowl XI)
In Week 2 of QB Derek Carr's sixth year in the NFL, he cemented himself as the club's all-time passing yards leader with a 16-yard completion to TE Darren Waller in the second quarter, breaking the record held by Hall of Fame QB Ken Stabler since 1979. Carr became just the 15th quarterback in NFL history to surpass 19,000 passing yards in 80 career games or less, as his 19,196 yards rank 12th through a player's first 80 career contests. A look below shows the club's top-5 passing leaders in franchise history.
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network Provider:
|FOX
|Play-by-play:
|Dick Stockton
|Color Analyst:
|Mark Schlereth
|Sideline:
|Jennifer Hale
|Producer:
|Eric Billigmeier
|Director:
|Scott Katz
Here are some notable connections between the two opponents:
-Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson held the same position with the Vikings from 2014-15, helping RB Adrian Peterson capture the NFL rushing title with 1,485 yards in 2015.
-Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and linebackers coach David Lippincott served on the same staff in Cincinnati under Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer from 2008-13.
-Raiders K Daniel Carlson was originally drafted by Minnesota in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
-Vikings K Dan Bailey played for the Cowboys under current Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia from 2013-17, helping Bailey connect on 87.4 percent of his FG attempts during that span.
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|740 KCBS
|Play-by-play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Sideline:
|Chris Townsend
The Vikings enter Week 3 with a record of 1-1 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and falling to the Green Bay Packers on the road this past Sunday. Following the Week 3 tilt, the Silver and Black will travel to Indianapolis in Week 4 before making the trip across the pond for a home contest against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The Vikings will be on the road for two consecutive weeks when they face the Bears in Week 4 followed by a trip to the Big Apple against the New York Giants in Week 5.
