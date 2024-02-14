Statement from the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' thoughts are with the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans following the senseless violence at today's parade.
We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.
The Las Vegas Raiders' thoughts are with the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans following the senseless violence at today's parade.
We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.
Feb 14, 2024
Nike and the Las Vegas Raiders were at Bishop Gorman for two high school flag football games for the Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
Feb 14, 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders employee resource group B.A.S.E.D. in Sports and the NFL's Black Engagement Network hosted a Black History Month event at UNLV honoring trailblazers in Las Vegas and providing students with the opportunity to network with sports professionals.