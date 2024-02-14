 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Statement from the Las Vegas Raiders

Feb 14, 2024 at 03:31 PM

The Las Vegas Raiders' thoughts are with the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans following the senseless violence at today's parade.

We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy.

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: Top prospects to look at as NFL Combine nears

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a trio of fan questions as the Silver and Black get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: What will the Silver and Black do with No. 13 overall pick?

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select.
news

'Sometimes you just have to do things scared': Nate Hobbs shares his mental health journey with Las Vegas community

Hobbs was a panelist for a mental health summit at Pearson Community Center during Super Bowl week.
news

After the Raiders landed in Las Vegas, Super Bowl LVIII followed suit

The relocation of the Silver and Black began an eight-year odyssey that has resulted in the city of Las Vegas hosting its first ever Super Bowl.

Latest Content

news

Statement from the Las Vegas Raiders

Feb 14, 2024

gallery

Flag Football Spotlight: Raiders team up with Nike to showcase two flag football games

Feb 14, 2024

Nike and the Las Vegas Raiders were at Bishop Gorman for two high school flag football games for the Raiders' High School Flag Football Showcase where the Raiders highlight and celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders and NFL host Trailblazers in Las Vegas event

Feb 14, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders employee resource group B.A.S.E.D. in Sports and the NFL's Black Engagement Network hosted a Black History Month event at UNLV honoring trailblazers in Las Vegas and providing students with the opportunity to network with sports professionals.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Top prospects to look at as NFL Combine nears

Feb 14, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards tackles a trio of fan questions as the Silver and Black get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine.
gallery

Top Shots: The best of celebration photos from 2023

Feb 13, 2024

Check out the Raiders' best celebration photos from the 2023 season.
audio

Ian Rapoport on Mark Davis, Las Vegas and Luke Getsy as Raiders OC | RPN

Feb 13, 2024

JT The Brick and Eddie Paskal are joined by Ian Rapoport to talk about Owner Mark Davis, Las Vegas, Head Coach Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 1.0: What will the Silver and Black do with No. 13 overall pick?

Feb 13, 2024

Each week leading up to the NFL Draft, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at who they're predicting the Silver and Black will select.
audio

Tom Pelissero on Antonio Pierce and the importance of Patrick Graham as DC | RPN

Feb 13, 2024

JT The Brick and Eddie Paskal are joined by Tom Pelissero to discuss Head Coach Antonio Pierce, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and more.
gallery

Photos: 2024 mock draft prospects for the Raiders

Feb 13, 2024

View photos of the draft prospects that top analysts are predicting the Raiders may select at No. 13 overall. (Last updated Tuesday, February 13, 2024).
news

'Sometimes you just have to do things scared': Nate Hobbs shares his mental health journey with Las Vegas community

Feb 10, 2024

Hobbs was a panelist for a mental health summit at Pearson Community Center during Super Bowl week.
audio

A deep dive into the Raiders' recent hirings with Albert Breer | RPN

Feb 09, 2024

JT The Brick and Eddie Paskal are joined by Albert Breer to discuss the Raiders' most recent hires and break down the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
news

After the Raiders landed in Las Vegas, Super Bowl LVIII followed suit

Feb 09, 2024

The relocation of the Silver and Black began an eight-year odyssey that has resulted in the city of Las Vegas hosting its first ever Super Bowl.
View All
Advertising
Auditions