Steve Wynn to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Sep 24, 2021 at 03:41 PM
Steve Wynn

HENDERSON, Nev. – Steve Wynn will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game versus Miami at Allegiant Stadium.

Wynn, who was inducted into the Nevada Business Hall of Fame in 2002, was one of the first to lend support and meet with Raiders Owner Mark Davis and was a champion of bringing the Raiders to Las Vegas. Wynn is well known for his expansion of Las Vegas and continues to pursue various entrepreneurial opportunities.

He joins a notable list who have been extended the honor. Brian Sandoval, who was instrumental in bringing the Silver & Black to the Silver State, lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the 2021 regular season opener.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

John Madden was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The First Lady of Raider Nation Mrs. Carol Davis was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas, handling the prestigious honor prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020. Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson, had the privilege to perform the honor this year prior to the August 14 preseason contest, the first game at Allegiant Stadium with fans.

news

Tom Flores' grandson to perform National Anthem on Sunday

Brian is a New York-based actor who has starred on Broadway and around the country in numerous theatrical and televised productions.
news

Raider Nation invited to celebration for Tom Flores this Sunday

The Raiders Legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee will be honored at halftime during a ceremony that will include teammates and players from Tom's legendary career with the Raiders.
news

Raiders sign T Jackson Barton, release LB Marquel Lee

Barton joins the Silver and Black from the Giants' practice squad after originally entering the league as a seventh-round selection by the Colts in 2019.
news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare honor Nevada high schools with new helmet wall at Allegiant Stadium

The Battle Born display was revealed this morning with the football helmets of 96 Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association high school football teams.
news

Las Vegas Raiders offer Alternate Screening Friday-Sunday for fans attending September 26 game versus Miami at Allegiant Stadium

Fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information for admission. For those fans that are unable to use the app, Alternate Screening is being offered.
news

Silver & Black add Kristine Leahy to new program, Raiders: Talk of the Nation premiering Saturday

The half-hour lifestyle show focuses on the crossing routes between sports, entertainment and pop culture.
news

Raiders sign free agents Damion Square, Jordan Simmons

Additionally, the club has signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the practice squad.
news

Raider Nation welcomes Mark Shunock, Sibley Scoles as in-game hosts

The popular media and entertainment personalities will team up to host in-game elements during Las Vegas Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021.
news

Brian Sandoval to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch ahead of Monday Night Football

The former Nevada Governor and current president of the University of Nevada, Reno was instrumental in bringing the Silver & Black to the Silver State.
news

Gladys Knight to perform National Anthem at Raiders' regular-season opener

The rendition by the star singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and humanitarian will be witnessed by an anticipated 60-plus thousand fans that will pack Allegiant for the first time in the regular season.
news

Raiders offer alternate screening for those unable to use CLEAR Health Pass

For fans unable to use the Clear Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, alternate screening is being offered.
