Why success has not made Chandler Jones complacent entering Year 11

"As a former player, you have to remember in the NFL, we're all coworkers. So for me, I always like to pick the brain of someone who has 100 plus sacks because that's something I never did in my own career," said defensive line coach Frank Okam, who played five seasons in the NFL. "Anytime you can get some lessons from how they see the game, coaching points, film study points, anything to help those young guys get acclimated to the game faster – I'm all ears. I have no ego in this game; I'm just trying to help the Raiders win football games."

One of those guys that's benefited from the arrival of Jones is rising star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who's set to start opposite of Jones on the defensive line. The duo's relationship has spanned for several seasons now, even before they were teammates. Jones and Crosby would frequently text and call each other to discuss strategies about the game. They've also been getting the best out of each other so far during OTAs.

"He's already been pushing me and it's insane almost to where I'm at this point in my career, going into my 11th season, there's been a few times in this camp now where I see Maxx run to the next drill and I'm like, 'I got to go faster because he's already over there.' He's younger than me, but he's pushed me in that sense already.