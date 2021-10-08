Superstar magician Criss Angel has special performance set for pregame Sunday in recognition of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' initiative

Oct 08, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Raiders Public Relations
HENDERSON, Nev. – Fans are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium by 12:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday to witness "The Magician of the Century" Criss Angel's mind-blowing demonstration as part of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative. In collaboration with Caesars Entertainment, a proud partner of The Las Vegas Raiders, a unique stunt will be performed for the first time in front of an audience of this size, and in a venue of this magnitude.

Angel's performance - to take place before Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Chicago Bears game presented by Allegiant - is being kept under wraps while safety crews work behind the scenes, but is sure to be on par with his reputation as "the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era" who has "dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet for more than a decade."

"I am grateful to the Raiders for giving me the opportunity to stage what is going to be a truly notable performance that is very personal to me and my family," said Angel, whose show MINDFREAK performs Wednesday through Sunday at the Criss Angel Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. "I urge everyone to be in their seats well in advance of kickoff to not miss a minute."

The acclaimed illusionist's act pregame is personal and will be aligned with the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative to support the American Cancer Society's call for early detection and risk reduction across multiple types of cancers. Angel's son, Johnny Crisstopher, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 at 20 months old. To raise awareness of pediatric cancer and provide funds for research, treatment, and - ultimately - a cure, the Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation was created. Prior to his performance, a never-before-seen preview clip of the new documentary "1095," which chronicles Johnny Crisstopher and the family's battle against this disease, will be shown in the stadium.

Consistent with Las Vegas Raiders home game admission policy, all fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information to enter Allegiant Stadium on gameday. The Raiders are urging fans who need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations to plan ahead and do so on Saturday October 9 to avoid lines and risk missing this demonstration. The tent that houses Alternate Screening and vaccination services is located in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday (October 9) and on gameday (October 10) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening

For more information about Criss Angel, visit CrissAngel.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @CrissAngel.

About Criss Angel

For more than two decades, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of the most successful magic television series of all time,Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E Network, to his #1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show Criss Angel MINDFREAK, to countless critically-acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more, Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. Hailing spectacular reviews from outlets such as Bloomberg Businessweek - who called him "the biggest name in Las Vegas magic" - Angel brings "an estimated $150 million a year into the local economy" (Newsweek) and generates a whopping "$70 million a year" personally (Businessweek), proving time and again that he is the most successful magician ever. He is currently in development with Franco Dragone on AMYSTIKA, a new production opening in Las Vegas later this year.

His hit series MINDFREAK on A&E resulted in more hours of magic during primetime than any other magic show ever. The series was viewed regularly by more than 100 million viewers in over 90 countries. For over a decade, Criss has had the "#1 best-selling magic show in Las Vegas" (Extra). 2019 marked the end of his historic 10-year run at the Luxor, with the grand opening of Criss Angel MINDFREAK® in the newly-renamed Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas. This concert spectacle features never-before-seen sequences – including a revolutionary finale nearly twenty years in the making. MINDFREAK® is Las Vegas' – the entertainment capital of the world - first high-tech immersive experience. Vanish Magazine, the world's preeminent magic publication, called it "the greatest magic show of all time!" Celebrity Radio rates it as "the best show in Las Vegas!" and the BBC gave it "10 stars!"

About Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation

The mission of the Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is to raise awareness of pediatric cancer and provide funds for research, treatment, and - ultimately - a cure. Unlike many other not-for-profit charities, 100% of donations go directly to this fight; NOT one cent is deducted for ANY expenses, salaries, or overhead. Criss Angel funds the operations of the foundation personally and has since its inception in 2008. It became his life's mission (after working with childhood causes since 2001) when his own child, Johnny Crisstopher, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in 2015 at 20 months old.

