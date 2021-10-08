Superstar magician Criss Angel has special performance set for pregame Sunday in recognition of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' initiative

HENDERSON, Nev. – Fans are encouraged to be inside Allegiant Stadium by 12:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday to witness "The Magician of the Century" Criss Angel's mind-blowing demonstration as part of the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative. In collaboration with Caesars Entertainment, a proud partner of The Las Vegas Raiders, a unique stunt will be performed for the first time in front of an audience of this size, and in a venue of this magnitude.

Angel's performance - to take place before Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-Chicago Bears game presented by Allegiant - is being kept under wraps while safety crews work behind the scenes, but is sure to be on par with his reputation as "the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era" who has "dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet for more than a decade."

"I am grateful to the Raiders for giving me the opportunity to stage what is going to be a truly notable performance that is very personal to me and my family," said Angel, whose show MINDFREAK performs Wednesday through Sunday at the Criss Angel Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. "I urge everyone to be in their seats well in advance of kickoff to not miss a minute."

The acclaimed illusionist's act pregame is personal and will be aligned with the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative to support the American Cancer Society's call for early detection and risk reduction across multiple types of cancers. Angel's son, Johnny Crisstopher, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 at 20 months old. To raise awareness of pediatric cancer and provide funds for research, treatment, and - ultimately - a cure, the Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation was created. Prior to his performance, a never-before-seen preview clip of the new documentary "1095," which chronicles Johnny Crisstopher and the family's battle against this disease, will be shown in the stadium.

Consistent with Las Vegas Raiders home game admission policy, all fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information to enter Allegiant Stadium on gameday. The Raiders are urging fans who need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations to plan ahead and do so on Saturday October 9 to avoid lines and risk missing this demonstration. The tent that houses Alternate Screening and vaccination services is located in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday (October 9) and on gameday (October 10) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening

