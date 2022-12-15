T-Pain to perform at halftime of Sunday's Raiders-New England game

Dec 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
TPain

HENDERSON, Nev. – Multiple Grammy Award-winning artist T-Pain will take the mainstage at halftime of this Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders versus New England Patriots game at Allegiant Stadium. "I've heard about the passion of Raider Nation and I know Las Vegas has fun, so to get the chance to be a part of it and perform out there is going to be great," said T-Pain, who since emerging in 2004 has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but also reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. "I can't wait to see that place!"

The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence transcends generations, having moved over 50 million singles, gathering billions of streams, picking up six Grammy Awards and selling out shows on multiple continents.

Maelyn Jarmon, who will perform the National Anthem on Sunday, enchanted millions as winner of Season 16 of NBC's "The Voice." Audiences witnessed her shut down the stage nightly as part of John Legend's "Team Legend." She went on to smash records and make headlines, soaring to No. 1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart and becoming the 15th artist of all time to have three simultaneous iTunes Top 10 songs.

Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday's game should note that kickoff has been changed to 1:05 p.m. and be advised of ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day. Those arriving to the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.

For more information on the I-15 Tropicana Project, please visit http://www.i15trop.com.

For directions and parking information for Allegiant Stadium, including public transportation options, please visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking.

