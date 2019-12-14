Trio of Raiders offensive linemen join the NFL 100 'All-Time Team'

Dec 13, 2019 at 06:05 PM

The NFL 100 "All-Time Team" rolls on and as of Friday night another trio of Raiders joined the already illustrious list. We've seen the linebackers, defensive backs, and specialists named, now we've reached the offensive linemen.

Legends Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, and Jim Otto have all been selected to the All-Time Team. The trio combined for 634 games played and are some of the most historic Raiders in team history.

Of all the players the come through the NFL, the Raiders have seen some of the league's best don the Silver and Black; let's take a look at the full breakdown of players to be named to the list so far.

Defensive Backs

Willie Brown

Rod Woodson

Ronnie Lott

Mike Haynes

Special Teams

Ray Guy

Shane Lechler

In addition to Brown, Woodson, Lott, and Haynes, legendary Raiders punters Ray Guy and Shane Lechler were also named to the prestigious group. Guy won three Super Bowls with the Raiders, was a seven-time Pro Bowler, and had 1,049 career punts. Lechler punted for more than 4,000 yards three times in his career and owns the NFL's record for career yards per punt with 47.6.

Linebackers

Ted Hendricks

With eight Pro Bowls and four Super Bowl wins under his belt, The Mad Stork was indeed one of the best to ever do it, and he now has another accolade to prove that he truly is one of the greatest linebackers of all time.

The next position groups to be presented are the running backs and quarterbacks, which will air on December 20 and December 27.

