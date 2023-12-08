The artist behind the cleats: Gabriela Sparks 

"In 2020, my dad, who was a carpenter in Las Vegas, was working on the Raiders training facility before they moved to Las Vegas officially," Sparks said. "He ended up talking to Bob Romanski about how Bob used to do the cleats himself and how it just became an overwhelming job. My dad mentioned me because I've just done art my whole life."

Though Sparks was nervous to put brush to cleat, especially for players of her favorite team, she can't imagine not being part of the campaign now.

Her design process sometimes comes from suggestions from the players or through her own inspiration to create what she feels based off the causes.

"I just like to think about the cleats throughout the year honestly, because I know certain players will do the same organizations," she said. "It gets me excited to do their organization and a design for those cleats because if the player is doing that same organization over and over, I know they have a passion for what it's about.