The artist behind the cleats: Gabriela Sparks 

Dec 08, 2023 at 01:19 PM
Maileena Faaita

Painting cleats for a professional NFL team never crossed Gabriela Sparks' mind early in her art career.

But once she was presented with the opportunity, she jumped at the chance.

Born and raised in Las Vegas and now residing in New Mexico, Sparks now enters her third season designing and painting unique cleats for the Silver and Black in support the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign.

"Growing up a Raider fan, this opportunity is just a lot more special to me because of that," the 22-year-old said.

My Cause My Cleats, in its eighth season, has been a way for players and coaching staff across the NFL to showcase and raise money for charities that are most important to them on gameday. This season, players will be wearing their custom painted cleats during Weeks 13 and 14. Players also have the option to put their cleats up for auction in efforts to fundraise money for their chosen cause.

For many years, head equipment manager Bob Romanski spent hours in the equipment room with a small airbrush in hand, painting cleats for each player's chosen charity. Having enjoyed art from a young age, Romanski loved the chance to create something for the Raiders he worked with every day.

But as more and more players joined in on the campaign, the amount of designs to be done piled up along with his day-to-day duties. Then, he learned of a young artist who might be interested in the job.

Gabriela Sparks (second from right) with her family.
Gabriela Sparks (second from right) with her family.

"In 2020, my dad, who was a carpenter in Las Vegas, was working on the Raiders training facility before they moved to Las Vegas officially," Sparks said. "He ended up talking to Bob Romanski about how Bob used to do the cleats himself and how it just became an overwhelming job. My dad mentioned me because I've just done art my whole life."

Though Sparks was nervous to put brush to cleat, especially for players of her favorite team, she can't imagine not being part of the campaign now.

Her design process sometimes comes from suggestions from the players or through her own inspiration to create what she feels based off the causes.

"I just like to think about the cleats throughout the year honestly, because I know certain players will do the same organizations," she said. "It gets me excited to do their organization and a design for those cleats because if the player is doing that same organization over and over, I know they have a passion for what it's about.

"So, it kind of just puts a passion in me to show that through my art for them so they could see that when they wear them."

As much as Sparks' passion stems from growing up a Raiders fan, seeing the way her art has an impact is the true reason she continues to do what she does.

"My dad raised me and my whole family as Raiders fans. So, working for the Raiders was an incredible opportunity," she said with a smile. "But seeing the widespread effect it has when the cleats are up for auction and seeing the money that's being raised for these organizations makes me feel good that I'm able to use my art for something that has a positive effect."

For more on the Raiders' 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative, visit raiders.com/cleats.

Follow Gabriela Sparks on Instagram: @gabipaintsshoes

Photos: Raiders 2023 My Cause My Cleats

View the custom cleats Raiders players will be wearing for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative.

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Chukar Chasers Foundation
1 / 22

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Chukar Chasers Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Brandon Bolden American Cancer Society
2 / 22

RB Brandon Bolden

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Adam Butler Wee Care Day Care Center
3 / 22

DT Adam Butler

Wee Care Day Care Center

Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson CASA
4 / 22

K Daniel Carlson

CASA

Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole The Kenya Project
5 / 22

P AJ Cole

The Kenya Project

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Stand Up For Pits Foundation
6 / 22

DE Maxx Crosby

Stand Up For Pits Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor NFL UK Foundation
7 / 22

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

NFL UK Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
T Justin Herron The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
8 / 22

T Justin Herron

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs SAFE House
9 / 22

CB Nate Hobbs

SAFE House

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Austin Hooper Austin Hooper Foundation
10 / 22

TE Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Brian Hoyer The Boxer Rescue
11 / 22

QB Brian Hoyer

The Boxer Rescue

Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James American Cancer Society
12 / 22

C Andre James

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
DT John Jenkins Active Minds
13 / 22

DT John Jenkins

Active Minds

Las Vegas Raiders
FB Jakob Johnson Greater Youth Sports Association
14 / 22

FB Jakob Johnson

Greater Youth Sports Association

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Luke Masterson Captains for Clean Water
15 / 22

LB Luke Masterson

Captains for Clean Water

Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller Children's Craniofacial Association
16 / 22

T Kolton Miller

Children's Craniofacial Association

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Aidan O'Connell By The Hand
17 / 22

QB Aidan O'Connell

By The Hand

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation
18 / 22

WR Hunter Renfrow

Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson Cancer Awareness
19 / 22

CB Amik Robertson

Cancer Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Nesta Jade Silvera Substance Abuse Awareness
20 / 22

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Substance Abuse Awareness

DT Jerry Tillery Hawai'i Community Foundation
21 / 22

DT Jerry Tillery

Hawai'i Community Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
G Greg Van Roten Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation
22 / 22

G Greg Van Roten

Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
