The Las Vegas Raiders secure 17th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft

Jan 04, 2021 at 03:44 PM
Levi Edwards

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP Photo

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to be on the clock.

With the Silver and Black's season coming to a close Sunday, they have officially locked in their draft selection for the 2021 NFL draft.

The Raiders will have the 17th pick in the first round of this year's draft.

Las Vegas was slated to host the 2020 NFL Draft before the pandemic and safety protocol forced it to shift to a largely virtual event. Downtown Cleveland is scheduled to host this year's draft, beginning April 29. Las Vegas will host the draft next year in 2022 to make up for losing it last year.

Current mock drafts and experts predict the Raiders to use their pick on the defensive side of the ball to bolster their pass rush or secondary. The Raiders allowed the third most points to offenses this season.

"Defensively, we have to improve on all three levels, there's no question about that," said Coach Jon Gruden during Monday's press conference. "We need some impact plays from our defense: sack-strip fumbles, turnovers."

"We have to do a lot better job on the defensive side of the ball."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 17

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders signage around Empower Field at Mile High before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) snaps the ball during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) after making a 28-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and cornerback Damon Arnette (20) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) celebrates with wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Empower Field at Mile High, the stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) sack the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4)during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with teammates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) celebrate on the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is interviewed by the media following the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Related Content

news

Lynn Bowden Jr. on his NFL role models, Derek Carr and which number he'll wear

The former Kentucky Wildcat participated in a Bleacher Report fan AMA.
news

Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins

He's far from the first fastest man in football to join the Silver and Black.
news

Draft Grades: Analysts weigh in on the Raiders' 2020 Class

It's been 48 hours since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and the results from the eventful weekend have been marinating in the minds of analysts and fans.
news

Resumen del Draft 2020

Mayock hace recuento del NFL Draft 2020 y las expectativas a futuro.
news

Raiders Selecciona al Esquinero Amik Robertson

Con el turno 139 en general del NFL Draft 2020, los Raiders reforzaron la defensiva secundaria.
news

Raiders Seleccionan al Guardia John Simpson

Con el turno 109 en general del NFL Draft 2020, los Raiders reforzaron la línea ofensiva.
news

Best Bytes: Mayock's conference call with the local media

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock broke down the 2020 NFL Draft Class with reporters following the end of the draft.
news

Closing Remarks: Mayock recaps 2020 Draft Class and expectations going forward

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the draft with seven picks and finished with seven new additions to the Silver and Black.
news

NFL analysts rave over the Raiders' fourth-round steal, Amik Robertson

Following the Las Vegas Raiders' No. 139 overall pick, NFL analysts couldn't offer enough praise for the newest member of the team.
news

Raiders select CB Amik Robertson at No. 139 in the 2020 NFL Draft

The Raiders selected Louisiana Tech cornerback Amik Robertson with the 139th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders add more offensive line depth with the addition of John Simpson

We're back in the saddle again for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft and the Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time adding a crucial position.

Advertising