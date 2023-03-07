The Raider Image Warehouse Sale set for March 17-19

Mar 07, 2023 at 11:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
RaiderImage_thumb_030723

HENDERSON, Nev. – For the second consecutive year, The Raider Image will conduct a three-day Warehouse sale where the public can receive the best savings of the year on Raiders merchandise including men's, women's and children's apparel and headwear, accessories, collectibles and more. New this year will be the availability of UNLV merchandise as The Raider Image is the Rebels' official merchandise vendor. The partnership was forged in 2020 when The Raider Image developed an innovative, dynamic e-commerce platform for UNLV Athletics.

The Warehouse sale will take place across the street from Allegiant Stadium, at 5525 Polaris Avenue, on March 17-19, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day, where the public can select from over 20,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed and UNLV items, including some exclusive merchandise, which will go on clearance sale at up to 70% off regular retail pricing to make way for new 2023 product inventory. The clearance merchandise will be available while supplies last. Please note that this three-day sale will only take place at the Polaris Avenue Warehouse location mentioned above.

The Raider Image is the official merchandising arm of the Las Vegas Raiders. There are nine Raider Image stores in Southern Nevada and two in California, all owned and operated by the Las Vegas Raiders. The flagship Raider Image, an 18,500-square-foot store that opened in September 2020, is located at the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium.

Two new Raider Image locations opened in Southern Nevada early last year, one in Downtown Summerlin and the other at the Harry Reid International Airport C Gates. The other locations in the Las Vegas Valley are the flagship location at Allegiant Stadium, Town Square Las Vegas, Harry Reid International Airport D Gates, Fashion Show Mall, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Miracle Mile Shops. In addition, there are "Shop-in shops" at the Aria, Bellagio, MGM, Bally's and M Resort.

In addition, The Raider Image e-commerce store provides the best selection of merchandise for Raider fans around the world with thousands of products available online and on the mobile app. Find the online store through www.RAIDERS.com/shop.

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders recognize academic achievement, engage students during Nevada Reading Week

The Silver and Black visited several schools in the Valley to recognize the importance of reading and inspire students to continue reading outside the classroom.
news

Raiders, MGM team up to tackle hunger

Volunteers from both Valley institutions combined to prepare around food bags that consisted of essentials needed to provide nearly 9,000 meals for local food insecure families.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce Hope Means Nevada as benefiting organization for annual 'Raiders 5K' on March 4 at Allegiant Stadium

In partnership with Intermountain Health, the event will raise funds for Hope Means Nevada (HMN), the statewide nonprofit that raises awareness for mental health in the fight to end teen suicide in the Nevada.
news

Boyd Gaming named Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium

Boyd Gaming and the Las Vegas Raiders announced a groundbreaking partnership, designating Boyd's 10 Las Vegas Valley casinos as the Official and Exclusive Local Casinos of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr named to fourth Pro Bowl

This marks the 26th time in franchise history that five or more Raiders players have been named to the Pro Bowl.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce plans for new club level suites

Renovations will begin in February and will offer newly created suites on the 100 level of Allegiant Stadium occupying spaces where both the Modelo Cantina Club and Twitch Lounge are also located.
news

Raiders sign DL Adam Butler to Reserve/Future contract

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive lineman has appeared in 80 career games with 13 starts, totaling 113 tackles, 17 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed.
news

Raiders sign WR Tyler Johnson to Reserve/Future contract

Johnson was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round (161st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders surprise Special Olympics Nevada athlete with Super Bowl tickets

This act of kindness was made possible by Raiders 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year AJ Cole, who donated the tickets and whose selected charity is Special Olympics Nevada.
news

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Daniel Carlson named to The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team

Adams earns first-team All-Pro honors for the third time in his career, while it is the first time for Jacobs and Carlson.
news

Raiders sign 13 players to Reserve/Future contracts

12 of the 13 signees finished the season on the Raiders practice squad.
Advertising