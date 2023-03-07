The Raider Image Warehouse Sale set for March 17-19

HENDERSON, Nev. – For the second consecutive year, The Raider Image will conduct a three-day Warehouse sale where the public can receive the best savings of the year on Raiders merchandise including men's, women's and children's apparel and headwear, accessories, collectibles and more. New this year will be the availability of UNLV merchandise as The Raider Image is the Rebels' official merchandise vendor. The partnership was forged in 2020 when The Raider Image developed an innovative, dynamic e-commerce platform for UNLV Athletics.

The Warehouse sale will take place across the street from Allegiant Stadium, at 5525 Polaris Avenue, on March 17-19, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day, where the public can select from over 20,000 units of officially licensed Raiders-themed and UNLV items, including some exclusive merchandise, which will go on clearance sale at up to 70% off regular retail pricing to make way for new 2023 product inventory. The clearance merchandise will be available while supplies last. Please note that this three-day sale will only take place at the Polaris Avenue Warehouse location mentioned above.

The Raider Image is the official merchandising arm of the Las Vegas Raiders. There are nine Raider Image stores in Southern Nevada and two in California, all owned and operated by the Las Vegas Raiders. The flagship Raider Image, an 18,500-square-foot store that opened in September 2020, is located at the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium.

Two new Raider Image locations opened in Southern Nevada early last year, one in Downtown Summerlin and the other at the Harry Reid International Airport C Gates. The other locations in the Las Vegas Valley are the flagship location at Allegiant Stadium, Town Square Las Vegas, Harry Reid International Airport D Gates, Fashion Show Mall, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and Miracle Mile Shops. In addition, there are "Shop-in shops" at the Aria, Bellagio, MGM, Bally's and M Resort.