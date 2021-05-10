The Raiders may have found some gems in several of their UDFA signings

Matt Bushman, BYU, TE

Bushman has everything you'd want out of an NFL tight end. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end showed major promise in his first three seasons at BYU, as he was the third BYU tight end to have 500-or-more receiving yards in three straight seasons. Bushman showed consistency as a Cougar and was even on the watchlist for the John Mackey Award going into his senior season.

Unfortunately for Bushman, he didn't have senior season – which played a huge factor in why the tight end went undrafted. He ruptured his Achilles and was sidelined for the year, while QB Zach Wilson went on to have a fantastic season, leading BYU to an 11-1 record.