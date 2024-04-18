 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

The state of the Raiders roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 18, 2024 at 11:15 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The 2024 NFL Draft is now exactly one week away, with the Las Vegas Raiders currently possessing eight picks through the annual three-day event.

Before the rookies arrive in the desert, let's take a look at the construction of the current roster.

Quarterbacks (alphabetical order)

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
Anthony Brown Oregon 2
Gardner Minshew II Washington State 6
Aidan O'Connell Purdue 2

The Raiders signed Pro Bowler Gardner Minshew II in free agency and Anthony Brown Jr. to a reserve/future contract back in January, joining Aidan O'Connell in the QB room. O'Connell, in his rookie season, started 10 games and threw 12 touchdowns, tied for the second-most among his draft class. Brown has appeared in one career game for the Baltimore Ravens, while the veteran Minshew has 37 career starts and nearly 10,000 passing yards to his name.

Running backs

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
Ameer Abdullah Nebraska 10
Brittian Brown UCLA 3
Alexander Mattison Boise State 6
Tyreik McAllister Charleston 1
Sincere McCormick UTSA 3
Zamir White Georgia 3

The Raiders run attack could potentially operate by committee following the departure of Josh Jacobs. Zamir White excelled in the four games he started in 2023, averaging nearly 100 rushing yards a game. The Silver and Black signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, who rushed for 700 yards in 13 starts last season. Sincere McCormick and Tyreik McAllister signed reserve/future contracts this offseason.

Wide receivers

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
Davate Adams Fresno State 11
Jakobi Meyers NC State 6
Tre Tucker Cincinnati 2
DJ Turner Pittsburgh 3
Kristian Wilkerson Southeast Missouri State 3

All five wide receivers are returning from last year's roster, and each appeared in at least one game in 2023. Davante Adams finished his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards while Jakobi Meyers caught a career-high eight touchdowns. Tre Tucker totaled 331 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season.

Tight ends

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
Harrison Bryant Florida Atlantic 5
Cole Fotheringham Utah 2
Zach Gentry Michigan 5
Michael Mayer Notre Dame 2
John Samuel Shenker Auburn 1

The Raiders signed tight end Harrison Bryant in free agency to add to the returning four tight ends in the room. 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer became the team's starter last year, with over 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns before an injury put him on injured reserve to end his rookie campaign. Cole Fotheringham, Zach Gentry and John Samuel Shenker had stints on the practice squad.

Offensive linemen

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
Ben Brown Mississippi 1
Andre James UCLA 6
Jalen McKenzie USC 1
Jordan Meredith Western Kentucky 3
Kolton Miller UCLA 7
Thayer Munford Jr. Ohio State 3
Dylan Parham Memphis 3
Dalton Wagner Arkansas 1
Cody Whitehair Kansas State 9

Four 2023 starters on the offensive line are returning – Kolton Miller, Andre James, Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford Jr.. The Raiders recently signed guard Cody Whitehair, who started 118 career games for the Chicago Bears. Ben Brown and Jalen McKenzie were signed to reserve/future contracts this past January.

Defensive linemen

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
David Agoha NFL International Pathway Program 1
Adam Butler Vanderbilt 7
Matthew Butler Tennessee 3
Maxx Crosby Eastern Michigan 6
John Jenkins Georgia 12
Malcolm Koonce Buffalo 4
Marquan McCall Kentucky 2
Janarius Robinson Florida State 2
Nesta Jade Silvera Arizona State 2
Elerson Smith Northern Iowa 3
Charles Snowden Virginia 2
Christian Wilkins Clemson 6
Tyree Wilson Texas Tech 2
Byron Young Alabama 2

The headline addition to the Raiders defensive line is Christian Wilkins, who has totaled 20.5 sacks and 43 tackles for loss in his career. He'll be paired alongside AP Defensive Player of the Year finalist Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, who had a career-high eight sacks in 2023. Interior linemen John Jenkins and Adam Butler re-signed this offseason while Marquan McCall, Nesta Jade Silvera, Elerson Smith and Charles Snowden signed reserve/future contracts.

Linebackers

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
Amari Burney Florida 2
Darien Butler Arizona State 3
Divine Deablo Virginia Tech 4
Luke Masteron Wake Forest 3
Kana'i Mauga USC 2
Robert Spillane Western Michigan 7

All six linebackers on the Raiders roster were with the team last season, with Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane and Luke Masterson seeing the brunt of the workload. Amari Burney, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, appeared in seven games, mostly seeing action on special teams. Kana'i Mauga played in five games before an injury sidelined him while Darien Butler spent the year on injured reserve after appearing in 15 games his rookie season.

Defensive backs

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
Cornell Armstrong Southern Mississippi 5
Jakorian Bennett Maryland 2
Marcus Epps Wyoming 6
Brandon Facyson Virginia Tech 7
Jaydon Grant Oregon State 1
Nate Hobbs Illinois 4
Jack Jones Arizona State 3
Tyreque Jones Boise State 1
Tre'von Moehrig TCU 4
Isaiah Pola-Mao USC 3
Chris Smith II Georgia 2
Sam Webb Missouri Western 2

The unit signed three players to reserve/future contracts this offseason – Cornell Armstrong, Jaydon Grant and Sam Webb, who all spent time on the Raiders practice squad in 2023. Returning starters include Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig, who played all 17 games, Nate Hobbs and midseason acquisition Jack Jones.

Special teams

Table inside Article
Player College Year entering
Jacob Bobenmoyer Northern Colorado 5
Daniel Carlson Auburn 7
AJ Cole NC State 6

The Silver and Black will be returning the entirety of the special teams unit from the 2023 season. AJ Cole is coming off his second First-Team All-Pro nod, while Daniel Carlson scored at least 100 points for a fourth consecutive season.

Photos: Raiders visit police telecommunication staff

In recognition of Telecommunications Week, the Las Vegas Raiders visited the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center to honor their telecommunications staff.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez talks to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
1 / 15

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez talks to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez and Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White talk to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
2 / 15

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez and Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White talk to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez and Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White talk to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
3 / 15

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez and Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White talk to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White talks to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
4 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White talks to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson talks to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
5 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson talks to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez, Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson talks to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
6 / 15

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez, Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson talks to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson talk to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
7 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson talk to the telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson hands out Raiders gear to a telecommunications staff member during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
8 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson hands out Raiders gear to a telecommunications staff member during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson signs autographs for telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
9 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson signs autographs for telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson pose for a photo with telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
10 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson pose for a photo with telecommunications staff during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson poses for a photo with a telecommunications staff member during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
11 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson poses for a photo with a telecommunications staff member during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez gives Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson a tour of the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
12 / 15

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez gives Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson a tour of the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez gives Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson a tour of the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
13 / 15

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez gives Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson a tour of the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson hands out Raiders gear to a telecommunications staff member during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
14 / 15

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Teyo Johnson hands out Raiders gear to a telecommunications staff member during Telecommunications Week at the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez gives Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson a tour of the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.
15 / 15

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Jose Hernandez gives Las Vegas Raiders senior vice president of government and community relations Piper Overstreet-White and alumnus Teyo Johnson a tour of the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

3 draft scenarios where the Raiders come away with a rookie QB

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis breaks down different ways the Silver and Black might acquire a quarterback through the upcoming draft.
news

Inicia temporada baja 2024 de los Raiders

Jugadores de los Malosos arribaron al cuartel general del equipo para la primera fase voluntaria de la temporada baja.
news

Aidan O'Connell embracing impending quarterback competition

The Raiders quarterback is looking to pick up where he left off with the progression made throughout his rookie season.
news

Raiders 2024 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0: The countdown is on

As the draft inches closer, check out the latest predictions for the Raiders at No. 13 overall.

Latest Content

gallery

Offseason Program: Thursday 4.18.24

Apr 18, 2024

View the best photos from the Raiders' offseason program workout at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
audio

Meeting up with Malcolm Koonce ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft | UFR

Apr 18, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks the Silver and Black's recent transactions, phase one of the offseason training program and sits down with defensive end Malcolm Koonce on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

The state of the Raiders roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 18, 2024

With the draft now one week away, we're examining the current Las Vegas Raiders roster before the picks are made.
audio

Raiders full seven-round mock draft with Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis

Apr 17, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis return to complete a seven-round mock draft for the Silver and Black.
audio

Daniel Jeremiah's 2024 NFL Pre-Draft Conference Call - 4.17.24 | RPP

Apr 17, 2024

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah addresses various members of the media to preview the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan. (Courtesy/NFL Communications)
news

3 draft scenarios where the Raiders come away with a rookie QB

Apr 17, 2024

NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis breaks down different ways the Silver and Black might acquire a quarterback through the upcoming draft.
gallery

Photos: Raiders visit police telecommunication staff

Apr 17, 2024

In recognition of Telecommunications Week, the Las Vegas Raiders visited the Metropolitan Police Department Communications Center to honor their telecommunications staff.
news

Inicia temporada baja 2024 de los Raiders

Apr 17, 2024

Jugadores de los Malosos arribaron al cuartel general del equipo para la primera fase voluntaria de la temporada baja.
gallery

Offseason Program: Tuesday 4.16.24

Apr 16, 2024

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center for an exclusive look at the first day of phase one offseason workouts.
news

Aidan O'Connell embracing impending quarterback competition

Apr 16, 2024

The Raiders quarterback is looking to pick up where he left off with the progression made throughout his rookie season.
gallery

Photos: Raiders ELITE Academy at HQ 

Apr 16, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with TruFusion to host athletes from a variety of position groups for Raiders ELITE Academy to work through drills, study film and develop character with Raiders players and alumni.
video

Akbar takes a trip down memory lane at Retro by Voltaggio in Mandalay Bay, Presented by MGM Rewards

Apr 16, 2024

Watch as Akbar Gbajabiamila takes a trip to Retro by Voltaggio in Mandalay Bay.
View All
Advertising
Premium Seating - Place a Deposit