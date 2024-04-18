The state of the Raiders roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft is now exactly one week away, with the Las Vegas Raiders currently possessing eight picks through the annual three-day event.
Before the rookies arrive in the desert, let's take a look at the construction of the current roster.
Quarterbacks (alphabetical order)
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|Anthony Brown
|Oregon
|2
|Gardner Minshew II
|Washington State
|6
|Aidan O'Connell
|Purdue
|2
The Raiders signed Pro Bowler Gardner Minshew II in free agency and Anthony Brown Jr. to a reserve/future contract back in January, joining Aidan O'Connell in the QB room. O'Connell, in his rookie season, started 10 games and threw 12 touchdowns, tied for the second-most among his draft class. Brown has appeared in one career game for the Baltimore Ravens, while the veteran Minshew has 37 career starts and nearly 10,000 passing yards to his name.
Running backs
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|Ameer Abdullah
|Nebraska
|10
|Brittian Brown
|UCLA
|3
|Alexander Mattison
|Boise State
|6
|Tyreik McAllister
|Charleston
|1
|Sincere McCormick
|UTSA
|3
|Zamir White
|Georgia
|3
The Raiders run attack could potentially operate by committee following the departure of Josh Jacobs. Zamir White excelled in the four games he started in 2023, averaging nearly 100 rushing yards a game. The Silver and Black signed former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, who rushed for 700 yards in 13 starts last season. Sincere McCormick and Tyreik McAllister signed reserve/future contracts this offseason.
Wide receivers
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|Davate Adams
|Fresno State
|11
|Jakobi Meyers
|NC State
|6
|Tre Tucker
|Cincinnati
|2
|DJ Turner
|Pittsburgh
|3
|Kristian Wilkerson
|Southeast Missouri State
|3
All five wide receivers are returning from last year's roster, and each appeared in at least one game in 2023. Davante Adams finished his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards while Jakobi Meyers caught a career-high eight touchdowns. Tre Tucker totaled 331 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season.
Tight ends
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|Harrison Bryant
|Florida Atlantic
|5
|Cole Fotheringham
|Utah
|2
|Zach Gentry
|Michigan
|5
|Michael Mayer
|Notre Dame
|2
|John Samuel Shenker
|Auburn
|1
The Raiders signed tight end Harrison Bryant in free agency to add to the returning four tight ends in the room. 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer became the team's starter last year, with over 300 receiving yards and two touchdowns before an injury put him on injured reserve to end his rookie campaign. Cole Fotheringham, Zach Gentry and John Samuel Shenker had stints on the practice squad.
Offensive linemen
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|Ben Brown
|Mississippi
|1
|Andre James
|UCLA
|6
|Jalen McKenzie
|USC
|1
|Jordan Meredith
|Western Kentucky
|3
|Kolton Miller
|UCLA
|7
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|Ohio State
|3
|Dylan Parham
|Memphis
|3
|Dalton Wagner
|Arkansas
|1
|Cody Whitehair
|Kansas State
|9
Four 2023 starters on the offensive line are returning – Kolton Miller, Andre James, Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford Jr.. The Raiders recently signed guard Cody Whitehair, who started 118 career games for the Chicago Bears. Ben Brown and Jalen McKenzie were signed to reserve/future contracts this past January.
Defensive linemen
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|David Agoha
|NFL International Pathway Program
|1
|Adam Butler
|Vanderbilt
|7
|Matthew Butler
|Tennessee
|3
|Maxx Crosby
|Eastern Michigan
|6
|John Jenkins
|Georgia
|12
|Malcolm Koonce
|Buffalo
|4
|Marquan McCall
|Kentucky
|2
|Janarius Robinson
|Florida State
|2
|Nesta Jade Silvera
|Arizona State
|2
|Elerson Smith
|Northern Iowa
|3
|Charles Snowden
|Virginia
|2
|Christian Wilkins
|Clemson
|6
|Tyree Wilson
|Texas Tech
|2
|Byron Young
|Alabama
|2
The headline addition to the Raiders defensive line is Christian Wilkins, who has totaled 20.5 sacks and 43 tackles for loss in his career. He'll be paired alongside AP Defensive Player of the Year finalist Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, who had a career-high eight sacks in 2023. Interior linemen John Jenkins and Adam Butler re-signed this offseason while Marquan McCall, Nesta Jade Silvera, Elerson Smith and Charles Snowden signed reserve/future contracts.
Linebackers
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|Amari Burney
|Florida
|2
|Darien Butler
|Arizona State
|3
|Divine Deablo
|Virginia Tech
|4
|Luke Masteron
|Wake Forest
|3
|Kana'i Mauga
|USC
|2
|Robert Spillane
|Western Michigan
|7
All six linebackers on the Raiders roster were with the team last season, with Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane and Luke Masterson seeing the brunt of the workload. Amari Burney, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, appeared in seven games, mostly seeing action on special teams. Kana'i Mauga played in five games before an injury sidelined him while Darien Butler spent the year on injured reserve after appearing in 15 games his rookie season.
Defensive backs
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|Cornell Armstrong
|Southern Mississippi
|5
|Jakorian Bennett
|Maryland
|2
|Marcus Epps
|Wyoming
|6
|Brandon Facyson
|Virginia Tech
|7
|Jaydon Grant
|Oregon State
|1
|Nate Hobbs
|Illinois
|4
|Jack Jones
|Arizona State
|3
|Tyreque Jones
|Boise State
|1
|Tre'von Moehrig
|TCU
|4
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|USC
|3
|Chris Smith II
|Georgia
|2
|Sam Webb
|Missouri Western
|2
The unit signed three players to reserve/future contracts this offseason – Cornell Armstrong, Jaydon Grant and Sam Webb, who all spent time on the Raiders practice squad in 2023. Returning starters include Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig, who played all 17 games, Nate Hobbs and midseason acquisition Jack Jones.
Special teams
|Player
|College
|Year entering
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|Northern Colorado
|5
|Daniel Carlson
|Auburn
|7
|AJ Cole
|NC State
|6
The Silver and Black will be returning the entirety of the special teams unit from the 2023 season. AJ Cole is coming off his second First-Team All-Pro nod, while Daniel Carlson scored at least 100 points for a fourth consecutive season.
