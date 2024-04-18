The state of the Raiders roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

All six linebackers on the Raiders roster were with the team last season, with Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane and Luke Masterson seeing the brunt of the workload. Amari Burney, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, appeared in seven games, mostly seeing action on special teams. Kana'i Mauga played in five games before an injury sidelined him while Darien Butler spent the year on injured reserve after appearing in 15 games his rookie season.