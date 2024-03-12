 Skip to main content
A rundown of the Las Vegas Raiders' full 2024 NFL Draft order

Mar 12, 2024 at 01:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold eight selections for the 2024 NFL Draft, which kicks off April 25 in Detroit, Michigan.

The picks are, as always, subject to change with potential trades. The Silver and Black's first-round pick is set at No. 13 overall, after finishing the 2023 season with an 8-9 record.

The Raiders have acquired three Day 3 selections through trades made over the previous two seasons. They received a sixth-round pick (No. 208) from divisional opponent Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for DT Neil Farrell Jr. this past August.

A seventh-round pick (No. 223 overall) was acquired from the New England Patriots along with T Justin Herron in exchange for the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round pick.Lastly, the Raiders received the No. 229 overall pick from the Vikings through the 2022 trade that sent QB Nick Mullens to Minnesota.

The Raiders' original seventh-round pick (No. 233 overall) was traded to Dallas with DT Johnathan Hankins in 2022.

Take a look at the complete list of the Raiders' 2024 draft picks below.

Round Draft Selection
Round 1 No. 13
Round 2 No. 44
Round 3 No. 77
Round 4 No. 112
Round 5 No. 148
Round 6 No. 208 (via Kansas City)
Round 7 No. 223 (via New England)
No. 229 (via Minnesota)
