The Week That Was: Raiders Announce Lease Extension, Re-Sign Nate Allen

Raiders Sign Lease Extension At O.co Coliseum

The Oakland Raiders and the Joint Powers Authority held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon at Oracle Arena to announce that they had agreed in principle to extend the team's lease agreement at O.co Coliseum for the 2016 season.