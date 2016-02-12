The Week That Was: Raiders Announce Lease Extension, Re-Sign Nate Allen

The 2015 NFL season officially came to a close Sunday evening, as the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., to become Super Bowl 50 Champions.
With the final game of the 2015 campaign in the books, it now means the 2016 offseason is officially underway, but even though football won't be played again until August, it was still a very busy week for the Silver and Black.
That being said, it's time to get you caught up on the week that was.
Raiders Sign Lease Extension At O.co Coliseum
The Oakland Raiders and the Joint Powers Authority held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon at Oracle Arena to announce that they had agreed in principle to extend the team's lease agreement at O.co Coliseum for the 2016 season.
Here's what you need to know from Thursday's press conference.
Welcome Back, Nate Allen
After releasing Nate Allen Tuesday, the club announced Thursday that they had re-signed the veteran safety.
In his first year in Silver and Black, Allen appeared in five games for the Raiders, recording 14 tackles (11 solo), one interception and two passes defensed.
Raiders Look To Contend In AFC West In 2016
Could the Silver and Black be back… in the postseason in 2016?
What may have seemed like a pipedream just a year ago as the team was coming off a 3-13 campaign, is now a sentiment that's slowly picking up steam throughout league circles.
Thursday, Pro Football Focus released a list of the "Five Non-Playoff Teams Likely To Make the 2016 Postseason," and the Raiders sat atop that list.
2015 Position Reviews
As the NFL offseason gets underway, Raiders.com takes a look back at the current Raiders roster and breaks down each position.
Video Of The Week