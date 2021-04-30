Detailing the first-round talent available for the Raiders heading into Day Two

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close, and it didn't lack drama.

Everyone knew what was going to happen with the No. 1 overall pick and the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't disappoint, selecting Trevor Lawrence. Everything after that though was a total guessing game with surprise picks and trades happening left and right.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding whom the Las Vegas Raiders would select with the No. 17 overall pick. Would they go with a linebacker? Was a safety at the top of Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden's wish list? Or would they bolster the offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Derek Carr?

If you guessed offensive line, congratulations!

Mayock and Gruden opted to fortify the trenches, choosing Alex Leatherwood out of the University of Alabama. After parting ways with Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson, and Trent Brown this offseason, the team needed to add more depth to one of the most important positions on the field. Leatherwood was a solid pick for Day 1, but all the attention will now focus to the Day Two prospects.

Several prospects with first-round grades fell to the second round and will be available for the taking when things kick off again on Friday. Let's check out the best available talent according to ESPN and who would be a good fit for the Silver and Black.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

At the top of the list is the former Golden Domer, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Ranked as the No. 12 prospect according to ESPN, it's curious as to why he wasn't selected in the first round, but the fact he'll be available on Day Two bodes well for Mayock and Gruden. Owusu-Koramoah has been linked to the Raiders in numerous mock drafts and would bring a lot of speed to the second level of the defense.

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Another prospect that's been linked to the Raiders is still waiting to be drafted. Along with Owusu-Koramoah, many NFL pundits had Las Vegas as a potential landing spot for the former TCU Horned Frog and he'd be an excellent complement to Johnathan Abram. Moehrig totaled seven interceptions during his college career, 124 tackles, and 21 passes defensed.

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Dare I say there are three prospects in the top five remaining players that have been linked to the Raiders? That's right, Christian Barmore earned a lot of respect during his two seasons as a member of the Crimson Tide and would bring a load of physicality to the Raiders' defensive line. At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Barmore bulldozes his way into the pocket with a unique combination of power and technique, wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

During his two seasons at Alabama, Barmore racked up 10 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 63 tackles. In the event he's still on the board, I can't imagine Mayock and Gruden passing him up.