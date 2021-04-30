Detailing the first-round talent available for the Raiders heading into Day Two

Apr 29, 2021 at 09:53 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close, and it didn't lack drama.

Everyone knew what was going to happen with the No. 1 overall pick and the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't disappoint, selecting Trevor Lawrence. Everything after that though was a total guessing game with surprise picks and trades happening left and right.

There was a lot of speculation surrounding whom the Las Vegas Raiders would select with the No. 17 overall pick. Would they go with a linebacker? Was a safety at the top of Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden's wish list? Or would they bolster the offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Derek Carr?

If you guessed offensive line, congratulations!

Mayock and Gruden opted to fortify the trenches, choosing Alex Leatherwood out of the University of Alabama. After parting ways with Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson, and Trent Brown this offseason, the team needed to add more depth to one of the most important positions on the field. Leatherwood was a solid pick for Day 1, but all the attention will now focus to the Day Two prospects.

Several prospects with first-round grades fell to the second round and will be available for the taking when things kick off again on Friday. Let's check out the best available talent according to ESPN and who would be a good fit for the Silver and Black.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

At the top of the list is the former Golden Domer, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Ranked as the No. 12 prospect according to ESPN, it's curious as to why he wasn't selected in the first round, but the fact he'll be available on Day Two bodes well for Mayock and Gruden. Owusu-Koramoah has been linked to the Raiders in numerous mock drafts and would bring a lot of speed to the second level of the defense.

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Another prospect that's been linked to the Raiders is still waiting to be drafted. Along with Owusu-Koramoah, many NFL pundits had Las Vegas as a potential landing spot for the former TCU Horned Frog and he'd be an excellent complement to Johnathan Abram. Moehrig totaled seven interceptions during his college career, 124 tackles, and 21 passes defensed.

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Dare I say there are three prospects in the top five remaining players that have been linked to the Raiders? That's right, Christian Barmore earned a lot of respect during his two seasons as a member of the Crimson Tide and would bring a load of physicality to the Raiders' defensive line. At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Barmore bulldozes his way into the pocket with a unique combination of power and technique, wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

During his two seasons at Alabama, Barmore racked up 10 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 63 tackles. In the event he's still on the board, I can't imagine Mayock and Gruden passing him up.

Here are the top 10 remaining prospects ahead of Day Two, per ESPN:

Table inside Article
Position Player College
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame
S Trevon Moehrig TCU
WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss
OT Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State
DT Christian Barmore Alabama
OLB Azeez Ojulari Georgia
OT Liam Eichenberg Notre Dame
CB Asante Samuel Jr. Florida State
RB Javonte Williams North Carolina
DE Ronnie Perkins Oklahoma

Photos: NFL.com's top 5 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position

View NFL.com's Bucky Brooks' top five prospects at each major position in the 2021 draft class.

Quarterbacks 1. Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
1 / 60

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 2. Justin Fields - Ohio State
2 / 60

Quarterbacks

2. Justin Fields - Ohio State

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 3. Zach Wilson - BYU
3 / 60

Quarterbacks

3. Zach Wilson - BYU

George Frey/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 4. Trey Lance - North Dakota State
4 / 60

Quarterbacks

4. Trey Lance - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 5. Mac Jones - Alabama
5 / 60

Quarterbacks

5. Mac Jones - Alabama

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
Running Backs 1. Najee Harris - Alabama
6 / 60

Running Backs

1. Najee Harris - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Running Backs 2. Travis Etienne - Clemson
7 / 60

Running Backs

2. Travis Etienne - Clemson

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press
Running Backs 3. Javonte Williams - North Carolina
8 / 60

Running Backs

3. Javonte Williams - North Carolina

Chris Seward/Associated Press
Running Backs 4. Michael Carter - North Carolina
9 / 60

Running Backs

4. Michael Carter - North Carolina

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Running Backs 5. Trey Sermon - Ohio State
10 / 60

Running Backs

5. Trey Sermon - Ohio State

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 1. Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
11 / 60

Wide Receivers

1. Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 2. Jaylen Waddle - Alabama
12 / 60

Wide Receivers

2. Jaylen Waddle - Alabama

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 3. DeVonta Smith - Alabama
13 / 60

Wide Receivers

3. DeVonta Smith - Alabama

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 4. Kadarius Toney - Florida
14 / 60

Wide Receivers

4. Kadarius Toney - Florida

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 5. Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU
15 / 60

Wide Receivers

5. Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Tight Ends 1. Kyle Pitts - Florida
16 / 60

Tight Ends

1. Kyle Pitts - Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press
Tight Ends 2. Pat Freiermuth - Penn State
17 / 60

Tight Ends

2. Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Tight Ends 3. Hunter Long - Boston College
18 / 60

Tight Ends

3. Hunter Long - Boston College

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Tight Ends 4. Brevin Jordan - Miami
19 / 60

Tight Ends

4. Brevin Jordan - Miami

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Tight Ends 5. Tre' McKitty - Georgia
20 / 60

Tight Ends

5. Tre' McKitty - Georgia

John Raoux/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 1. Penei Sewell - Oregon
21 / 60

Offensive Tackles

1. Penei Sewell - Oregon

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 2. Rashawn Slater - Northwestern
22 / 60

Offensive Tackles

2. Rashawn Slater - Northwestern

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 3. Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech
23 / 60

Offensive Tackles

3. Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 4. Jalen Mayfield - Michigan
24 / 60

Offensive Tackles

4. Jalen Mayfield - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 5. James Hudson III - Cincinnati
25 / 60

Offensive Tackles

5. James Hudson III - Cincinnati

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 1. Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC
26 / 60

Interior Blockers

1. Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 2. Wyatt Davis - Ohio State
27 / 60

Interior Blockers

2. Wyatt Davis - Ohio State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 3. Trey Smith - Tennessee
28 / 60

Interior Blockers

3. Trey Smith - Tennessee

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 4. Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma
29 / 60

Interior Blockers

4. Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 5. Landon Dickerson - Alabama
30 / 60

Interior Blockers

5. Landon Dickerson - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 1. Gregory Rousseau - Miami
31 / 60

Edge Defenders

1. Gregory Rousseau - Miami

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 2. Jaelan Phillips - Miami
32 / 60

Edge Defenders

2. Jaelan Phillips - Miami

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 3. Kwity Paye - Michigan
33 / 60

Edge Defenders

3. Kwity Paye - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 4. Carlos Basham Jr. - Wake Forest
34 / 60

Edge Defenders

4. Carlos Basham Jr. - Wake Forest

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 5. Jayson Oweh - Penn State
35 / 60

Edge Defenders

5. Jayson Oweh - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 1. Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
36 / 60

Defensive Tackles

1. Levi Onwuzurike - Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 2. Christian Barmore - Alabama
37 / 60

Defensive Tackles

2. Christian Barmore - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 3. Daviyon Nixon - Iowa
38 / 60

Defensive Tackles

3. Daviyon Nixon - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 4. Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA
39 / 60

Defensive Tackles

4. Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA

Young Kwak/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 5. Jay Tufele - USC
40 / 60

Defensive Tackles

5. Jay Tufele - USC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Linebackers 1. Micah Parsons - Penn State
41 / 60

Linebackers

1. Micah Parsons - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Linebackers 2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
42 / 60

Linebackers

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Matt Cashore/Associated Press
Linebackers 3. Nick Bolton - Missouri
43 / 60

Linebackers

3. Nick Bolton - Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
Linebackers 4. Jabril Cox - LSU
44 / 60

Linebackers

4. Jabril Cox - LSU

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Linebackers 5. Chazz Surratt - North Carolina
45 / 60

Linebackers

5. Chazz Surratt - North Carolina

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 1. Zaven Collins - Tulsa
46 / 60

Outside Linebackers

1. Zaven Collins - Tulsa

Joey Johnson/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 2. Azeez Ojulari - Georgia
47 / 60

Outside Linebackers

2. Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Michael Woods/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 3. Joseph Ossai - Texas
48 / 60

Outside Linebackers

3. Joseph Ossai - Texas

Austin Gay/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 4. Chris Rumph II - Duke
49 / 60

Outside Linebackers

4. Chris Rumph II - Duke

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 5. Baron Browning - Ohio State
50 / 60

Outside Linebackers

5. Baron Browning - Ohio State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 1. Patrick Surtain II - Alabama
51 / 60

Cornerbacks

1. Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 2. Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech
52 / 60

Cornerbacks

2. Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 3. Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
53 / 60

Cornerbacks

3. Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

Bruce Newman/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 4. Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State
54 / 60

Cornerbacks

4. Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 5. Elijah Molden - Washington
55 / 60

Cornerbacks

5. Elijah Molden - Washington

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Safeties 1. Trevon Moehrig - TCU
56 / 60

Safeties

1. Trevon Moehrig - TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
Safeties 2. Jevon Holland - Oregon
57 / 60

Safeties

2. Jevon Holland - Oregon

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Safeties 3. Caden Sterns - Texas
58 / 60

Safeties

3. Caden Sterns - Texas

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Safeties 4. Andre Cisco - Syracuse
59 / 60

Safeties

4. Andre Cisco - Syracuse

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Safeties 5. Hamsah Nasirildeen - Florida State
60 / 60

Safeties

5. Hamsah Nasirildeen - Florida State

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mayock and the Raiders got their guy: 'He's going to start at right tackle'

For months, GM Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden, and the rest of the scouting department scoured through hours of tape, and what they saw was a starting right tackle from Day 1.
news

Alex Leatherwood is ready to come in and 'prove the [Raiders] right'

The national champion offensive lineman will be leaving Tuscaloosa to join a revamped Raiders offensive line.
news

Fast Facts: Getting to know new Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood

Learn a little more about the Silver and Black's newest force on the offensive line.
news

Raiders select Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick

The Silver and Black selected the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman from the University of Alabama.
news

Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here, set to kickoff in just three days, and you won't want to miss who the Las Vegas Raiders select with the No. 17 overall pick.
news

Sleepers and Stars: Last-minute predictions on 2021 NFL Draft prospects

Spotlight a few prospects before their lives change forever at the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders Mailbag: We're down to the wire on the 2021 NFL Draft

The anticipation is rising within Raider Nation with three days left until the draft.
news

Who will the Raiders draft at No. 17? NFL Network's Omar Ruiz shares his pick

Will the Silver and Black lean offense or defense with their first pick in the 2021 Draft?
news

Quick Hits: Mike Mayock says 'information is king' ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

GM Mike Mayock has the daunting task of putting together another complete draft class in spite of COVID restrictions. 
news

Who's next? The Raiders have found success drafting with the 17th pick

From Gene Upshaw to Sebastian Janikowski, the Raiders have found elite talent with the No. 17 overall pick over the course of the franchise's history.
news

Who's the biggest draft steal on the roster the Raiders have selected?

The Silver and Black have a few impactful players on their roster they were able to get at a huge bargain on draft night.
Advertising