'This right here, this [is] a family': Jack Jones has quickly gotten in sync with Raiders secondary

Fast forward 15 months later, Jones, Hobbs and Robertson have formed an outstanding outside cornerback trio. Since Jones' Week 11 debut with the Silver and Black, the Raiders have accumulated 10 takeaways – two of those being interceptions returned for touchdowns by No. 18. As a Las Vegas Raider, Jones has a 82.6 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus/

"It's bigger than just me, it's the whole defense," Jones said. "I really give credit to [our] coaches because they're the ones who're getting all this started and the players are just following and executing the game plan."

With Jones giving a hats off to the coaching staff, Pierce said he believes the biggest area improvement in the defense has been attention to detail in the film room – something he's preached since his days as Long Beach Poly High School's head coach, where Jones attended, that's now trickled down into the Raiders defensive backs room.

"I can tell you all the information, but it's your job as a professional to go there and do what you need to do to get yourself ready and prepared to play, and [Jones has] done that obviously in the last two or three weeks by his performance," said Pierce. "That's got to continue, but you'd like to see everybody doing it.