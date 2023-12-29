Versus: Raiders defense looking to get after big, physical Colts offense

Nate Hobbs vs. Michael Pittman Jr.

Jack Jones has been making headlines with his two latest pick-sixes, but Nate Hobbs has been holding it down well on the other side of the field for the Raiders secondary. While boasting an 81.2 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, he's also making plays on the ball in coverage. He's compiled four pass deflections in the past seven games, while playing 100 percent of snaps and notching a season-high nine solo tackles against the Chiefs last Monday.

"Nate's explosive," Antonio Pierce said. "The maturity. I mean, we've moved him around quite a bit here over the last two years – corner, star, nickel – and he really makes his money inside. He's a very violent football player, he's explosive. He can tackle in space, he can cover, he's a good blitzer. When you look at Nate, I think it's just the game slowing down for him."