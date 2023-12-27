Game Preview: Silver and Black ringing in the new year against the Indianapolis Colts

Both teams will be looking to keep playoff hopes alive when they meet on New Year's Eve in Indianapolis. After losing 29-10 to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, the Colts are currently at the No. 7 seed in playoffs. They're tied at an 8-7 record for the AFC South lead with the Jaguars and Texans, however, Jaguars hold the tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the Silver and Black are fighting their way through a packed AFC crowd to potentially earn a playoff berth, needing to win their last two games before other factors come into play.