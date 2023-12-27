Game Preview: Silver and Black ringing in the new year against the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders gear up for their final road game of the regular season this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts (8-7).
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PT.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Andrew Catalon
|Tiki Barber
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Head Coach: Shane Steichen
Quarterback: Gardner Minshew
2023 record: 8-7
What to know
Both teams will be looking to keep playoff hopes alive when they meet on New Year's Eve in Indianapolis. After losing 29-10 to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, the Colts are currently at the No. 7 seed in playoffs. They're tied at an 8-7 record for the AFC South lead with the Jaguars and Texans, however, Jaguars hold the tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the Silver and Black are fighting their way through a packed AFC crowd to potentially earn a playoff berth, needing to win their last two games before other factors come into play.
Things could swing in the Raiders' favor Sunday based on history. The Silver and Black are 6-2 in road games against the Colts all-time, including wins in each of the last two (Jan. 2, 2022 and Sept. 29, 2019). It's the Raiders' second-best road record against any team and is tied for the best road record by any NFL team against the Colts (tied with Chargers and Panthers).
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Colts 10-9. The two teams last met on Nov. 13, 2022, where the Colts took home a 25-20 win over the Silver and Black.
Stats
Following Week 16, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (279.5 yards per game), 23rd in passing (190.9 ypg), 31st in rushing (88.6 ypg) and 25th in points (19.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 16th in total defense (332.7 ypg), 11th in passing (210.5 ypg), 22nd in rushing (122.2 ypg) and eighth in points allowed (19.6 ppg).
The Colts offense ranks 15th in the league in total offense (334.4 yards per game), 19th in passing (221.2 ypg), 13th in rushing (113.2 ypg) and ninth in points (23.6 ppg). Defensively, the Colts rank 22nd in total defense (351.4 ypg), 14th in passing (220.7 ypg), 28th in rushing (130.7 ypg) and 28th in points allowed (24.8 ppg).
Numbers to know
- DE Maxx Crosby needs three sacks to surpass Derrick Burgess (16) for most sacks in a single season in franchise history.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- Jacobs needs 362 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.
- Jacobs needs 195 rushing yards to become the only back in Raiders history to rush for 1,000+ yards in four of his first five NFL seasons. He would also become one of only 31 backs in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 16 win against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.