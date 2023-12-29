What They're Saying: Raiders defense 'presents a good challenge' for the Colts 

The Silver and Black are heading to Indianapolis for a Week 17 matchup against the Colts.
Take a look at what the Colts' players and coaches are saying leading up to kick off.
On the Raiders' new energy:
"They're feeding off his energy, they're playing at a high level. You can see it by the way they are playing and they are executing well. It's going to be a heck of a challenge for us on Sunday but one that we are definitely looking forward to." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen
"You can just tell they believe in him. I know what it feels like to have that new influx of energy with the interim head coach. Obviously, he is doing a great job. You can tell they're all playing for each other, pulling for each other." - Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin
On the Raiders offense:
"Offensively, they have a lot of weapons. Davante Adams is a premier receiver, the back's really good, the tight end is good, Renfrow is a good player. They've got a lot of talent, so we've got to be ready to roll." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen
On the Raiders-Colts history:
"We play the Raiders pretty much every year and honestly, I just know it's always a four-quarter battle. It's always a physical game and at the end of it, you know whatever team withstands the body blows of the game and is able to make plays late usually separates themselves and helps win the game." - Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin
"There is definitely a lot of familiarity with one another. Since I've been here, it's four years in a row playing the Raiders. Obviously, we kind of know each other, the guys on the other team, weaknesses, strengths and all that. They have a lot to play for too, and they aren't just going to roll over." - Indianapolis Colts DT DeForest Buckner
On the Raiders defense:
"They're playing at a high level. It starts with 98, one of the best players in the league. Obviously, we've got to have a plan for him. Koonce on the other side, he's playing really good football. They've got good players in the backend. I think they're playing with a lot of energy and a lot of effort. A big win obviously against Kansas City last week." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen
"They really play hard as a group. You can tell that's how they're coached. 98, Maxx Crosby, obviously does a great job, creates issues so you have to be very aware of him. They have good players at all three levels. They'll present a good challenge." - Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"He is everything. He does it all. He is the high-motor guy. He is an elite pass rusher. He is an elite run defender. He makes plays. Even when you double team him or whatever teams do, he's still rolling and he'll find a way to make plays. We've got to be on it, know where he's at and go from there." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen
"Excited to play against a player of his caliber." - Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew
On S Marcus Epps:
"He's a really smart football player, studies film. He knows what's going on in the back-end communication wise. You can see that he does a great job with his run fits on the backend reading route concepts – all those different things. Got a lot of respect for him, looking forward to seeing him on Sunday." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen
View photos of past matchups between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 17 matchup.