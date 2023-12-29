What They're Saying: Raiders defense 'presents a good challenge' for the Colts 

Dec 29, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

The Silver and Black are heading to Indianapolis for a Week 17 matchup against the Colts. 

Take a look at what the Colts' players and coaches are saying leading up to kick off.

On the Raiders' new energy:

"They're feeding off his energy, they're playing at a high level. You can see it by the way they are playing and they are executing well. It's going to be a heck of a challenge for us on Sunday but one that we are definitely looking forward to." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

"You can just tell they believe in him. I know what it feels like to have that new influx of energy with the interim head coach. Obviously, he is doing a great job. You can tell they're all playing for each other, pulling for each other." - Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin

On the Raiders offense:

"Offensively, they have a lot of weapons. Davante Adams is a premier receiver, the back's really good, the tight end is good, Renfrow is a good player. They've got a lot of talent, so we've got to be ready to roll." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

On the Raiders-Colts history:

"We play the Raiders pretty much every year and honestly, I just know it's always a four-quarter battle. It's always a physical game and at the end of it, you know whatever team withstands the body blows of the game and is able to make plays late usually separates themselves and helps win the game." - Indianapolis Colts LB Zaire Franklin

"There is definitely a lot of familiarity with one another. Since I've been here, it's four years in a row playing the Raiders. Obviously, we kind of know each other, the guys on the other team, weaknesses, strengths and all that. They have a lot to play for too, and they aren't just going to roll over." - Indianapolis Colts DT DeForest Buckner

On the Raiders defense:

"They're playing at a high level. It starts with 98, one of the best players in the league. Obviously, we've got to have a plan for him. Koonce on the other side, he's playing really good football. They've got good players in the backend. I think they're playing with a lot of energy and a lot of effort. A big win obviously against Kansas City last week." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

"They really play hard as a group. You can tell that's how they're coached. 98, Maxx Crosby, obviously does a great job, creates issues so you have to be very aware of him. They have good players at all three levels. They'll present a good challenge." - Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew

WPMOY2023_thumbnail

Vote For Crosby

Show support for Maxx Crosby as the Silver and Black's WPMOY nominee.

Vote Now

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"He is everything. He does it all. He is the high-motor guy. He is an elite pass rusher. He is an elite run defender. He makes plays. Even when you double team him or whatever teams do, he's still rolling and he'll find a way to make plays. We've got to be on it, know where he's at and go from there." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

"Excited to play against a player of his caliber." - Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew

On S Marcus Epps:

"He's a really smart football player, studies film. He knows what's going on in the back-end communication wise. You can see that he does a great job with his run fits on the backend reading route concepts – all those different things. Got a lot of respect for him, looking forward to seeing him on Sunday." - Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Colts

View photos of past matchups between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 17 matchup.

Raiders running back Roger Hagberg (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 51

Raiders running back Roger Hagberg (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie makes a tackle during the AFC Championship postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, January 3, 1971, in Baltimore, Md.
2 / 51

Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie makes a tackle during the AFC Championship postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, January 3, 1971, in Baltimore, Md.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Greg Slough (58) during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1971.
3 / 51

Raiders linebacker Greg Slough (58) during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1971.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977. The Raiders won 37-31.
4 / 51

Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977. The Raiders won 37-31.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson (58) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) make a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.
5 / 51

Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson (58) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) make a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Head Coach John Madden and running back Mark van Eeghen (30) celebrate following the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.
6 / 51

Raiders Head Coach John Madden and running back Mark van Eeghen (30) celebrate following the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.

Roy Williams/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 51

Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 51

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Winston Moss (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 51

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Winston Moss (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Doug Jolley (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
10 / 51

Raiders tight end Doug Jolley (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
11 / 51

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
12 / 51

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
13 / 51

Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
14 / 51

Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
15 / 51

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) passes to wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
16 / 51

Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) passes to wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
17 / 51

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker/defensive end Chris Clemons (58) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
18 / 51

Raiders linebacker/defensive end Chris Clemons (58) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 51

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 51

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 51

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 51

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 51

Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 51

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
25 / 51

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
26 / 51

Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
27 / 51

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 51

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 51

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 51

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 51

Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 51

Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 51

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 51

Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 51

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 51

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
37 / 51

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
38 / 51

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
39 / 51

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
40 / 51

Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
41 / 51

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
42 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch and takes it 47-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
43 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch and takes it 47-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
44 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes fir a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
45 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes fir a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
46 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
47 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
48 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
49 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
50 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
51 / 51

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives into the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
