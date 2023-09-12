Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 1 win

Jimmy G is the perfect fit

It is hard to find a quarterback with the physical tools and mental makeup that matches the franchise's "quarterback wish list". Garoppolo is exactly what the Raiders needed at QB1 in the Josh McDaniels era. The veteran is an efficient distributor with a quick trigger and an extraordinary feel for the game. Garoppolo fires the ball out to his pass catchers on the perimeter like a Blackjack dealer tossing out Aces and Jacks to his customers at the tables.

The veteran completed 20-of-26 pass attempts (76.9%) for 200 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for a 107.9 passer rating. And he did it while displaying the swagger, grit and leadership skills that have made him a locker-room favorite at his previous destinations.

"He's a good leader. He's won a lot of games in this league," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "I think the guys in the locker room know who they have and what this guy can do, how competitive he is. He's a very good leader. He's a great communicator. Just does what it takes to win.

"Doesn't care about his statistics or anything like that, it's just 'whatever I can do at my position to try to help the team win, I'm going to try to do it.' Super happy that he's a Raider."

When you sit down in the meetings with coaches, scouts and executives to outline the "must haves" at the quarterback position, the intangibles (intelligence, confidence, mental toughness) are more critical than the requisite physical tools (arm talent, athleticism and size). Garoppolo's poise, patience and perseverance stood out throughout the game, particularly in the fourth quarter when he rallied the team back to chalk up his career 12th fourth-quarter comeback win.

With the quarterback also shaking off a nasty hit to return to the lineup to guide his team to victory, he earned the locker room's respect with his toughness and tenacity in the season opener.