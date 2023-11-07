Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 9 win

It is all about the players

Before I can sing Antonio Pierce's praises as tactician and schemer, the former NFL veteran deserves credit for making the Raiders a player-led program in less than a week. Some of the best coaches in the game understand that the NFL is about the "Jimmies and Joes" instead of the Xs and Os.

Sure, schemes and tactics matter, but the teams that routinely win have blue-chip players who perform at a high level for coaches, teammates and an organization that respects and appreciates their efforts. Pierce certainly understands that after a nine-year career that included a Super Bowl title and significant individual accomplishments despite entering the league as an undrafted free agent.

Perhaps that is why he allowed every member of the practice squad to stand with the team on the sideline instead of watching the game from a designated spot in Allegiant Stadium. The presence of a collection of young, hungry players excited to feel like they are a part of the team energized the sidelines while also recognizing their valuable contributions to the practice field throughout the week.