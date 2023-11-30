Three former Raiders among 28 finalists for Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Nov 30, 2023
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Black College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced 28 finalists – 23 players and five coaches – for the upcoming Class of 2024.

Of the 23 players up for induction, three of them have donned the Silver and Black.

Safety George Atkinson, a Morris Brown alum, is considered one of the most decorated players to play for the Raiders. The Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler played 10 seasons in Oakland, totaling 30 interceptions and 12 forced fumbles in that span. He returned 148 punts for 1,247 yards and three touchdowns, and 76 kickoffs for 1,893 yards.

Cornerback Tyrone Poole, a first-round pick out of Fort Valley State University, played for the Raiders in 2006. He accumulated 14 solo tackles and an interception that season.

Lastly, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was a FCS All-American and three-time first-team All-OVC at Tennesee State. The two-time Pro Bowler spent the 2018 season with the Silver and Black, appearing in seven games (one start).

The Class of 2024 inductees will be announced on December 14 and later honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 8, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Henry Lawrence and Albert Lewis were the last former Raiders to be inducted in Black College Hall of Fame, as part of the Class of 2023.

