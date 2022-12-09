Henry Lawrence, Albert Lewis to be inducted in Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced its Class of 2023 inductees, which includes two players well-known from their time in the Silver and Black.
Henry Lawrence and Albert Lewis are two of the eight members selected to the BCFHOF's 14th class, voted on by an 11-member selection committee of journalists, commentators, historian, former NFL general managers and executives, and members of the BCFHOF.
Lawrence, a product of Florida A&M University, spent all 13 years of his career with the Raiders after the team drafted him in the first round of the 1974 Draft. The tackle started 148 games and was a member of all three of the Raiders' Super Bowl-winning teams.
Lewis joined the Raiders for five seasons after 11 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him out of Grambling State in the third round of the 1983 Draft. The cornerback played in 75 games for the Silver and Black with 60 starts and logged four interceptions for 74 yards and one touchdown.
In addition to his BCFHOF enshrinement, Lewis is also in consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 as a modern-era semifinalist – his second time reaching the semifinalist round.
The Class of 2023 will be honored at halftime of the HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 25, 2023, and will be inducted into the Hall on June 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023:
- Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University)
- Henry Lawrence (Florida A&M University)
- Albert Lewis (Grambling State University)
- Jim Marsalis (Tennessee State University)
- Tyrone McGriff (Florida A&M University)
- Elijah Pitts (Philander Smith College)
- Johnnie Walton (Elizabeth City State University)
- Coach Pete Richardson (Southern University, Winston Salem State University)