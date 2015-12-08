Three Matchups We Watched Sunday Against The Kansas City Chiefs

However, it was Peters, the Oakland, Calif.,-native, who got the last laugh Sunday at O.co Coliseum.

Peters put together an impressive homecoming, finishing the game with 6 total tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble and 1 INT of Carr that came in the critical moments of the fourth quarter.

Defensive Tackles Justin Ellis and Dan Williams vs. Running Back Charcandrick West

All in all, you'd have to give the advantage in this matchup to the Raiders big men in the middle.

The Silver and Black's defensive line played admirably, surrendering 89 yards on the ground and just 35 yards to West.

In addition to Ellis and Williams in the middle, Khalil Mack was once again a force in stopping the run, and over the past month or so has really begun to assert his dominance along the defensive line.

"I thought Khalil Mack took another step forward in terms of asserting himself in the front," said Head Coach Jack Del Rio. "Showed up around the quarterback three different times, ended up with two sacks, really good to see."