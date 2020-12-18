Three Square Food Bank representatives light Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – Representatives from Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas were invited to perform the prestigious honors of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders faced the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 17.

This marked the sixth straight time in 2020 that the Raiders have invited community members to participate in this prestigious ceremony. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo accompanied by representatives from his department as well as the Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments and the Nevada Highway Patrol performed the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the December 13 contest versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium.

Men and women representing the 12,000-plus individuals who contributed to the design and construction of Allegiant Stadium, were afforded the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 22 game against Kansas City inside the facility that they proudly built. Airmen from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 15 game versus Denver at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders honored veterans and active-duty military for "Salute to Service."

Cancer survivors who were treated at healthcare facilities in Nevada and Utah joined Las Vegas Mayor and two-time breast cancer survivor Carolyn G. Goodman in lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff of the October 25 game versus Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders commemorated the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative. Before the October 4 game against Buffalo, the Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community. Before the inaugural game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, Mrs. Carol Davis lit the Torch honoring her late husband when the Raiders faced New Orleans.