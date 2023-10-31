Three takeaways aren't enough for Raiders to overcome Lions in primetime

There was some good, some bad and some ugly in the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Lions.
Let's start with the positives.
For the second game this season, the Raiders defense forced three turnovers. Two forced fumbles came from Luke Masterson and Maxx Crosby, with Marcus Peters coming away with his seventh pick-six of his career – the most of any player since Peters entered the league in 2015.
The defense also did a solid job limiting the Lions' points, with Detroit going 1-for-5 in the red zone and 0-for-3 in goal-to-go. However, the Lions offense won the time of possession battle by nearly 20 minutes.
"I thought the defense gave us great opportunities," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame. "We won the turnover margin tonight but we ended up not being able to win the game. ... I thought our run defense was decent early, but any time you have to be on the field for as long as we were, you give the team opportunities."
The Silver and Black didn't have the same success on the offensive side of the ball. Outside of Josh Jacobs' 88 scrimmage yards with a rushing touchdown, nothing else seemed to click. The Lions outgained the Raiders 486-157 in total net yards.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 126 yards and completed less than 50 percent of his throws, both his lowest marks of the season. Additionally, he was sacked six times in the outing.
"You have good days and bad days. Today was a bad day," Garoppolo said. "There's no sugar coating it. It is what it is. So, just got to play better myself. I have to play better myself. There are a bunch of little things but it'll help solve a lot of problems."
Jacobs' 27 receiving yards were the most of any Raider on the day, as All-Pro receiver Davante Adams finished with one catch for 11 yards – both his lowest marks of the season.
"It's not hard to maintain the confidence in our offense, it's hard to curb your frustration when you can't put it together when you know you should," Adams said.
As the Raiders fall to 3-5, complementary football will need to be a point of emphasis heading into Week 9 with the New York Giants awaiting in next Sunday's matchup.
