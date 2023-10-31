Three takeaways aren't enough for Raiders to overcome Lions in primetime

There was some good, some bad and some ugly in the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Lions.

Let's start with the positives.

For the second game this season, the Raiders defense forced three turnovers. Two forced fumbles came from Luke Masterson and Maxx Crosby, with Marcus Peters coming away with his seventh pick-six of his career – the most of any player since Peters entered the league in 2015.

The defense also did a solid job limiting the Lions' points, with Detroit going 1-for-5 in the red zone and 0-for-3 in goal-to-go. However, the Lions offense won the time of possession battle by nearly 20 minutes.