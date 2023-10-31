Halftime Report: Raiders defense holds strong against Detroit Lions

Raiders' first fumble recovery of the season
LB Luke Masterson forced his first career forced fumble off Lions WR Josh Reynolds, which was then scooped up by LB Robert Spillane on Detroit's 26-yard line. This marked the Raiders' first fumble recovery of the season and Spillane's second career fumble recovery.
Up until the final minute of the first half, the Silver and Black's defense had kept the Lions to just three field goals on the night. A Detroit touchdown with 27 seconds left brought the score to 16-7.
Be great, No. 8
With RB Josh Jacobs' 50 rushing yards, he is now third on the Raiders' all-time rushing list, surpassing Clem Daniels (5,103). Jacobs also found the end zone with a 3-yard touchdown run to cap off the Raiders' longest drive of the half which consisted of 10 plays for 75 yards.
Offense struggles to find their rhythm
The Silver and Black offense has struggled to find their footing this half. Through two quarters, the Raiders have notched 100 total yards of offense and have seen seven first downs. QB Jimmy Garoppolo had a hard time finding his offensive weapons and hasn't been able to connect with WR Davante Adams despite the two targets. He did, however, find RB Josh Jacobs and TE Austin Hooper for a combined 31 passing yards.
