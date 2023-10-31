Halftime Report: Raiders defense holds strong against Detroit Lions

Oct 30, 2023 at 06:40 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

Raiders' first fumble recovery of the season

LB Luke Masterson forced his first career forced fumble off Lions WR Josh Reynolds, which was then scooped up by LB Robert Spillane on Detroit's 26-yard line. This marked the Raiders' first fumble recovery of the season and Spillane's second career fumble recovery.

Up until the final minute of the first half, the Silver and Black's defense had kept the Lions to just three field goals on the night. A Detroit touchdown with 27 seconds left brought the score to 16-7.

Be great, No. 8

With RB Josh Jacobs' 50 rushing yards, he is now third on the Raiders' all-time rushing list, surpassing Clem Daniels (5,103). Jacobs also found the end zone with a 3-yard touchdown run to cap off the Raiders' longest drive of the half which consisted of 10 plays for 75 yards.

Offense struggles to find their rhythm

The Silver and Black offense has struggled to find their footing this half. Through two quarters, the Raiders have notched 100 total yards of offense and have seen seven first downs. QB Jimmy Garoppolo had a hard time finding his offensive weapons and hasn't been able to connect with WR Davante Adams despite the two targets. He did, however, find RB Josh Jacobs and TE Austin Hooper for a combined 31 passing yards.

Gameday Photos: Week 8 vs. Lions

View photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
1 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
2 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
3 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
4 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
5 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
6 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
7 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
8 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
9 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
10 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
11 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
12 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
13 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
14 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
15 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
16 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
17 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
18 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
19 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
20 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
21 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
22 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
23 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
24 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
25 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
26 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
27 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
28 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
29 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
30 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
31 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
32 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
33 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
34 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
35 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
36 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
37 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
38 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
39 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
40 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
41 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
42 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
43 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
44 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
45 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
46 / 111

The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
47 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
48 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
49 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
50 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
51 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
52 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
53 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
54 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
55 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
56 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
57 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
58 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
59 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
60 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
61 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
62 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
63 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
64 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
65 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) after rushing for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
66 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
67 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
68 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
69 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
70 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
71 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
72 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
73 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
74 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
75 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
76 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
77 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
78 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
79 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
80 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
81 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
82 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
83 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
84 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
85 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
86 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
87 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
88 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) returns an interception for 75-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
89 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
90 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
91 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
92 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
93 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
94 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
95 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
96 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
97 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
98 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
99 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
100 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
101 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
102 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
103 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
104 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
105 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
106 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
107 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
108 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
109 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
110 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
111 / 111

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Three takeaways aren't enough for Raiders to overcome Lions in primetime

The Raiders continue looking for answers following another lackluster offensive showing.
news

Ofensiva de Malosos no logra carburar en derrota ante Detroit

Defensiva de los Raiders intentó limitar a los Leones, pero no fue suficiente para evitar segundo descalabro consecutivo de Las Vegas.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall flat on the road to the Detroit Lions

Despite three turnovers for the Raiders defense, they leave Detroit empty-handed.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 8 Inactives vs. Detroit Lions

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 8, view the inactive players for today's game.

Latest Content

audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Lions | The 5th Quarter

Oct 30, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and former wide receiver Brice Butler react to the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

Three takeaways aren't enough for Raiders to overcome Lions in primetime

Oct 30, 2023

The Raiders continue looking for answers following another lackluster offensive showing.
video

Coach McDaniels Postgame Presser - 10.30.23 | Week 8 vs. Lions

Oct 30, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo Postgame Presser - 10.30.23 | Week 8 vs. Lions

Oct 30, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
news

Ofensiva de Malosos no logra carburar en derrota ante Detroit

Oct 30, 2023

Defensiva de los Raiders intentó limitar a los Leones, pero no fue suficiente para evitar segundo descalabro consecutivo de Las Vegas.
audio

Coach McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo's Postgame Pressers | Week 8 | RPP

Oct 30, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo address the media following the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Lions - Week 8

Oct 30, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall flat on the road to the Detroit Lions

Oct 30, 2023

Despite three turnovers for the Raiders defense, they leave Detroit empty-handed.
video

Michael Mayer snags Jimmy Garoppolo's dart over two Detroit defenders

Oct 30, 2023

Watch as tight end Michael Mayer makes a 19-yard reception against the Detroit Lions.
video

Maxx Crosby rips away the football for timely fumble recovery

Oct 30, 2023

In a pile of players, defensive end Maxx Crosby forces a fumble and makes the recovery against the Detroit Lions.
video

75-Yard Pick-Six! Marcus Peters picks off Jared Goff and takes it to the house

Oct 30, 2023

Watch as cornerback Marcus Peters picks off Lions quarterback Jared Goff and returns it for a 75-yard touchdown.
news

Halftime Report: Raiders defense holds strong against Detroit Lions

Oct 30, 2023

The Silver and Black head into halftime down 16-7.
View All
Advertising