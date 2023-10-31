Quick Snap: Raiders fall flat on the road to the Detroit Lions

Both teams found success running the ball, with Josh Jacobs averaging nearly five yards a carry and scoring the Raiders' lone offensive touchdown of the game. Unfortunately for the Raiders, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was a thorn in their side. With 31 touches, he compiled 189 total scrimmage yards plus a rushing touchdown. Craig Reynolds also accounted for 86 yards of total offense.

The game ultimately came down to the Raiders offense stalling on drives and not being able to capitalize on their turnovers. Garoppolo, returning after missing Week 7 with a back injury, had difficulty getting into a flow. He went 10-of-21 for 126 passing yards.

The trio of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow were also limited throughout the majority of the game. The trio combined for 49 receiving yards on four catches.