Quick Snap: Raiders fall flat on the road to the Detroit Lions

After back-and-forth action throughout the first three quarters of the game, the Lions ran away with the victory in the fourth quarter, downing the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-14.
Physicality was the common theme between both teams. It was a chippy 60 minutes, with solid defensive showing from both defenses.
Maxx Crosby led the charge with eight total tackles and recovered his own forced fumble. Along with Crosby's forced fumble, the Raiders defense picked up another two turnovers with a forced fumble from linebacker Luke Masterson, picked up by Robert Spillane, and a 75-yard pick-six from cornerback Marcus Peters.
The Lions defense forced Jimmy Garoppolo to throw an interception in the first quarter and sacked him six times throughout the game.
Both teams found success running the ball, with Josh Jacobs averaging nearly five yards a carry and scoring the Raiders' lone offensive touchdown of the game. Unfortunately for the Raiders, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was a thorn in their side. With 31 touches, he compiled 189 total scrimmage yards plus a rushing touchdown. Craig Reynolds also accounted for 86 yards of total offense.
The game ultimately came down to the Raiders offense stalling on drives and not being able to capitalize on their turnovers. Garoppolo, returning after missing Week 7 with a back injury, had difficulty getting into a flow. He went 10-of-21 for 126 passing yards.
The trio of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow were also limited throughout the majority of the game. The trio combined for 49 receiving yards on four catches.
After two tough road losses, the Raiders will look to rebound on a short week against the New York Giants. They'll hopefully benefit from being back at Allegiant Stadium in front of Raider Nation.
