Who's next? The Raiders have found success drafting with the 17th pick

Apr 20, 2021 at 02:33 PM
Raiders.com Staff
For the fifth time in franchise history, the Las Vegas Raiders are slated to pick No. 17 overall, and the team has a strong track record picking from this spot.

The Silver and Black have been able to find Hall of Fame talent in the draft through the years, but a couple of the team's most notable players have come from the halfway point of the first round. It's anyone's guess who General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden pick in nine days, so let's focus on the picks from previous drafts.

Year Player Position College
1962 Ed Pine LB Utah
1967 Gene Upshaw G Texas A&M Kingsville
2000 Sebastian Janikowski K Florida State
2002 Phillip Buchanon DB Miami (FL)
2021 TBD TBD TBD

The Pick Is In: Sebastian Janikowski drafted No. 17 in 2000 NFL Draft

On this date in 2000, the Raiders selected kicker Sebastian Janikowski with the No. 17 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Take a look back at some of the best photos of Janikowski throughout his 18-year career with the Silver and Black.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.
Sebastian Janikowski was selected by the Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Janikowski is the all-time leading scorer in Raiders history with 1,799 points and has made eight field goals of 56 yards or longer - including a then-NFL-record-tying 63-yard field goal in 2011 against the Broncos in Denver.

1962 - Ed Pine, Linebacker, Utah

Two years after the Raiders were founded, the team used the No. 17 overall pick in the AFL Draft for the first time, selecting linebacker Ed Pine out of the University of Utah. Back then, the No. 17 pick was the first of the third-round — a lot has changed since 1962. Despite being selected by the Raiders, Pine never officially suited up in a game for the team, and ended up playing three seasons (two with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers).

1967 - Gene Upshaw, Guard, Texas A&M Kingsville

If at first you don't succeed, try again. Five years after the Ed Pine pick didn't pan out, the Raiders struck gold with Gene Upshaw. For 15 years, Upshaw played for the Raiders and played in 217 games, starting in 207 of them, and was selected to five First-Team All-Pros, as well as seven Pro Bowls. Upshaw was later inducted into the Hall of Fame and is one of the best players to ever don the Silver and Black.

2000 - Sebastian Janikowski, Kicker, Florida State

Fast forward 33 years, and the Raiders are back on the clock at No. 17. It's rare you see a kicker selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft, but Sebastian Janikowski was a rare find. In the great mind of Al Davis, Janikowski was simply too good to pass up. For 17 years, Seabass was a fan favorite and valued member of the organization. He'll go down as one of the best kickers of all-time.

2002 - Phillip Buchanon, Defensive Back, Miami (FL)

Not long after the Janikowski pick, the Raiders found themselves once again back at No. 17. Following the 2001 season, when the Raiders ranked in the bottom half of points allowed and yards per play, the team decided it was best to bolster the secondary by selecting Phillip Buchanon out of Miami. Buchanon played three years for the Raiders and totaled 11 interceptions, four touchdowns, 24 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and 124 tackles.

2021 - To Be Determined

As history shows, the Raiders have found high-quality talent in the latter half of the draft, and there will be plenty of skilled players available when Mayock and Gruden are on the clock come April 29.

The Pick Is In: Phillip Buchanon drafted No. 17 in 2002 NFL Draft

With the Raiders currently holding the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, take a look back at photos of former cornerback Phillip Buchanon — the last player the Silver and Black selected at No. 17 overall.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.
Phillip Buchanon was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1st round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 26 starts and recorded 11 interceptions for 326 yards and 4 TDs. Buchanon also returned 72 punts for 790 yards and 3 TDs.

