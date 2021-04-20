Who's next? The Raiders have found success drafting with the 17th pick

1962 - Ed Pine, Linebacker, Utah

Two years after the Raiders were founded, the team used the No. 17 overall pick in the AFL Draft for the first time, selecting linebacker Ed Pine out of the University of Utah. Back then, the No. 17 pick was the first of the third-round — a lot has changed since 1962. Despite being selected by the Raiders, Pine never officially suited up in a game for the team, and ended up playing three seasons (two with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers).

1967 - Gene Upshaw, Guard, Texas A&M Kingsville

If at first you don't succeed, try again. Five years after the Ed Pine pick didn't pan out, the Raiders struck gold with Gene Upshaw. For 15 years, Upshaw played for the Raiders and played in 217 games, starting in 207 of them, and was selected to five First-Team All-Pros, as well as seven Pro Bowls. Upshaw was later inducted into the Hall of Fame and is one of the best players to ever don the Silver and Black.

2000 - Sebastian Janikowski, Kicker, Florida State

Fast forward 33 years, and the Raiders are back on the clock at No. 17. It's rare you see a kicker selected in the first-round of the NFL Draft, but Sebastian Janikowski was a rare find. In the great mind of Al Davis, Janikowski was simply too good to pass up. For 17 years, Seabass was a fan favorite and valued member of the organization. He'll go down as one of the best kickers of all-time.

2002 - Phillip Buchanon, Defensive Back, Miami (FL)

Not long after the Janikowski pick, the Raiders found themselves once again back at No. 17. Following the 2001 season, when the Raiders ranked in the bottom half of points allowed and yards per play, the team decided it was best to bolster the secondary by selecting Phillip Buchanon out of Miami. Buchanon played three years for the Raiders and totaled 11 interceptions, four touchdowns, 24 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and 124 tackles.

2021 - To Be Determined