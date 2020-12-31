Darren Waller receives Craig Long Award

Dec 31, 2020 at 10:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller was named the recipient of the seventh annual Craig Long Award Thursday, becoming the award's first two-time honoree. 

Chosen by a select group of local media and facilitated by the Las Vegas Raiders' Media Relations department, the Craig Long Award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media at large.

Waller, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl last week, enters the regular-season finale with a team-high 98 receptions for 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns. He broke Todd Christensen's 34-year-old team record for single-season receptions by a tight end last week and he also became the first Raiders tight end since Christensen to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Waller's 98 receptions rank second on the Raiders' all-time list behind Tim Brown's 104 catches in 1997 and he enters Week 17 with the second-most receptions among NFL tight ends this season. Originally a sixth-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Waller was signed by the Raiders from the Ravens practice squad prior to Week 13 in 2018.

Long, who passed away in 2007 at age 36, was a valuable member of the Raiders' Public Relations staff from 1997-2004. A native of Iowa, Long fulfilled his childhood dream of working in the front office for his favorite team.

Craig Long Award Winners

Table inside Article
Year Player
2020 TE Darren Waller
2019 TE Darren Waller
2018 DE Frostee Rucker
2017 RB Jalen Richard
2016 T Donald Penn
2015 S Charles Woodson
2014 DL Antonio Smith

Top Shots: Darren Waller selected to 2021 Pro Bowl

With his selection to the 2021 Pro Bowl, view the top photos of tight end Darren Waller during the 2020 season so far.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
1 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
2 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting on a 1-yard touchdown pass during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
3 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
4 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
8 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) blocks during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
9 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
10 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by center Rodney Hudson (61) after making a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
11 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
12 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes up for a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
13 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes up for a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
17 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
20 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
21 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
22 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
23 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) heads to the end zone on a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
24 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
25 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
26 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
27 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 33

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders establish All For You Crew to address social injustice

The All For You Crew is focused on addressing social injustices by supporting Southern Nevada charities dedicated to helping the community through programs and opportunities involving three pillars: first responders, education and youth programming. 
news

Founding PSL holders light Al Davis Memorial Torch

PSL holders performed the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. 
news

Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller named to Pro Bowl

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.
news

Three Square Food Bank representatives light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Representatives from Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas performed the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders faced the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders assist in development of young athletes through ELITE Academy 

The ongoing ELITE series consists of weekly virtual meetings with high school football programs in Southern Nevada featuring Raiders players and Alumni. 
news

Raiders sign Vic Beasley to 53-man roster, designate Takk McKinley for return from IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies light Al Davis Memorial Torch

 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo was accompanied by representatives from his department as well as the Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments and the Nevada Highway Patrol.
news

Raiders place S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List, activate DE Vic Beasley

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List and signed DE Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.
news

Ingold named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide 

The Las Vegas Raiders announced today Alec Ingold as the Silver and Black's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Raiders sign CB Daryl Worley

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Daryl Worley, the club announced Wednesday.
news

Derek Carr nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

This marks the fifth straight year that Carr has been nominated for the award, which was won by Charles Woodson in 2015.

Advertising