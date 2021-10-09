Tommy White to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Labor Union Leader Tommy White will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game versus Chicago at Allegiant Stadium.

White, with Local 872, is being bestowed the honor in appreciation for his early and influential support, hosting rallies and attending meetings from day one and in getting Allegiant Stadium constructed on time and on budget. He represents the thousands of the men and women who were members of an ultra-diverse workforce that contributed more than six million labor hours to the design and construction of the Raiders' new home.

White joins Steve Wynn (September 26 versus Miami), Brian Sandoval (September 13 versus Baltimore) and Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson (August 14 against Seattle), on the prestigious list of those who have been extended the privilege to perform the honor in 2021.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."