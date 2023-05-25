Top notes, takeaways and quotes from Thursday's OTA practice

May 25, 2023 at 03:36 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders began their first week of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), opening up practice to the media Thursday.

There are a lot of fresh faces on the field, as the team begins to lay the groundwork for the upcoming season. Here's a recap of notes, takeaways and quotes from practice.

New offensive weapons

Davante Adams is the established big dog of the Raiders' wide receiver room, having enjoyed a successful 2022 debut season in the Silver and Black and leading the league in touchdown receptions with another First Team All-Pro selection. Hoping to earn a spot alongside Adams is free agent signing Jakobi Meyers.

The former New England Patriots receiver previously spent three seasons with McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, and developed into the lead receiver for the Pats. Meyers was eager to give a helping hand to other receivers in individual drills and team period Thursday, and has impressed Adams since entering the building.

"So far with what I've seen from him now, he's a pro," Adams said of Meyers. "He's got a lot of tools on the field and the way he thinks about the game, to be a relatively young player, is impressive to me. I'm excited to work alongside him, too."

"The Condor" is on a mission

Whether it's OTAs or a regular season game, Maxx Crosby has an urgency about himself.

The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a career season, leading the league in tackles for loss (22) and notching 12.5 sacks. He seems to be taking his game to the next level going into his fifth season, with the mindset of wanting to be the best edge rusher in the league.

"I'm on a mission. I have one goal and that's to be the best at what I do," said Crosby. "I have many big goals I'm trying to achieve and it takes more than being 50 percent in. It takes all of my attention all year around.

"Everybody in my circle, which is a very small circle, they know what my mission is and they understand what I go through. ... It's nonstop, but that's what it takes to be great at what I'm doing every single day.'

Vet presence

With McDaniels noting that Jimmy Garoppolo will be missing some time during OTAs, veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell and 2022 UDFA Chase Garbers are getting lots of reps in.

Hoyer joining the Silver and Black went under the radar to a degree, considering the hype around the additions of Garoppolo and O'Connell. It should come as no surprise Hoyer chose to sign with the Raiders, considering this will be his fifth season with McDaniels, having experience in his offensive system from back in New England. With 40 career starts and 53 touchdown passes through 15 seasons, he's willing to do whatever is necessary to get the best out of teammates.

"At this point in my career, there was only one place I was going to play, and that was for Josh [McDaniels] and the Raiders," Hoyer said recently on Upon Further Review. "It's all my favorite coaches I've had throughout the years [here] so it was a great opportunity, and the only opportunity I really had any interest in."

Photos: Raiders 2023 OTAs | Week 1

View the best photos from the first week of the Las Vegas Raiders' OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

