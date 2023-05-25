Top notes, takeaways and quotes from Thursday's OTA practice

"The Condor" is on a mission

Whether it's OTAs or a regular season game, Maxx Crosby has an urgency about himself.

The two-time Pro Bowler is coming off a career season, leading the league in tackles for loss (22) and notching 12.5 sacks. He seems to be taking his game to the next level going into his fifth season, with the mindset of wanting to be the best edge rusher in the league.

"I'm on a mission. I have one goal and that's to be the best at what I do," said Crosby. "I have many big goals I'm trying to achieve and it takes more than being 50 percent in. It takes all of my attention all year around.