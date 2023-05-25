Raiders open up first week of OTAs

No need to rush

While it's nice to have all your players on the field in the spring, there's still a little over three months remaining until the beginning of the regular season.

McDaniels noted several players not expected to practice during this OTA period, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and first-rounder Tyree Wilson. Despite them still recovering from previous injuries, McDaniels and the training staff remain optimistic through the process. The head coach believes it's not in the team's best interest to rush players back until they're 100 percent ready to go.

"Some of them may be ready before the spring is over, some of them may not. We're always going to air at this time of the year in being smart," McDaniels said. "To try and rush them out there and get them out there in May, that's a subpar decision.