Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Darren Waller back in action on the practice field

The more, the merrier was the theme for Raiders' practice Wednesday morning.
The Silver and Black got some key players back on the field following their win against the Vikings – including Darren Waller, Trayvon Mullen Jr., Bilal Nichols, Johnathan Hankins, Rock Ya-Sin, Divine Deablo and Dillon Stoner. The returns occur at a great time for the team, as they have a road trip to South Florida this weekend to face the Miami Dolphins.
Here are a few takeaways from the practice.
Welcome back, Mr. Waller
The star tight end, who was dealing with a minor hamstring injury, looked active and fluid back on the field Wednesday morning. He wasted little time getting back on track with Derek Carr, as the QB connected to Waller on several great throws throughout the duration of practice.
"[T]here is comfortability in the chemistry, the timing – I throw it five yards in front of Darren because he's so fast – that kind of thing," Carr said about Waller last week. "There definitely is that, and I never want to say that we 'have it', because I think that there's stuff that he and I can always grow in. But I have thrown him two, three hundred balls in games, and thousands and beyond that in practice. There is a workload there, so that when it comes back out, it's just normal."
Derek Carr on the right track
The quarterback has looked accurate throughout all of Training Camp, but really brought it to the field Wednesday morning. Carr showed an intensity to team period, connecting on his first seven throws to at least five different receivers. So for those wondering how Carr would adjust to the new scheme Josh McDaniels has brought in, it seems to be going to plan as of now.
I know that I can run fast, but at the end of the day, it's about getting open. Tyron Johnson
