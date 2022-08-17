Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Darren Waller back in action on the practice field

Welcome back, Mr. Waller

The star tight end, who was dealing with a minor hamstring injury, looked active and fluid back on the field Wednesday morning. He wasted little time getting back on track with Derek Carr , as the QB connected to Waller on several great throws throughout the duration of practice.

"[T]here is comfortability in the chemistry, the timing – I throw it five yards in front of Darren because he's so fast – that kind of thing," Carr said about Waller last week. "There definitely is that, and I never want to say that we 'have it', because I think that there's stuff that he and I can always grow in. But I have thrown him two, three hundred balls in games, and thousands and beyond that in practice. There is a workload there, so that when it comes back out, it's just normal."