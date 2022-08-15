Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels gives his impression of the team following Sunday's preseason win

Two down, two more to go.
The Las Vegas Raiders officially embark on the latter half of Training Camp, following their victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Silver and Black are now 2-0 in preseason action, with the goal of being 3-0 after their road trip to Miami this upcoming weekend. But the more important objective at hand going into the game is continuing to evaluate the talent on the roster.
"[A]s a whole, I think we're going to all see some things that we can improve on, which is the great part about these games is you learn so much about where you can get better," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday.
Read through for more quotes from coach's Monday morning press conference.
On rookie Thayer Munford Jr.'s start against the Vikings:
"Generally speaking, he acquitted well for himself and did some things that he's been doing on the practice field. It was good to see some of that stuff carry over to the game."
The dynamic of the running back room:
"It's pretty interesting. There are some young guys that are learning but play really hard and give great effort. We have some guys that are kind of multifaceted in terms of what they do and bring. We've tried to give them all different opportunities here in the first few games to try to do some of those things. I really like the group, I really like the room. I think KP [Kennedy Polamalu] does a great job of coaching that group."
On Zamir White's progression in pass protection:
"(He's) working on it every day. Works on it at practice every day when we have opportunities. That's always an area that is new for younger players. Honestly, regardless of the position quite honestly, because of the volume of different things you see. Whether it's an offensive lineman or a running back, handling protections and being able to do your job well versus all the different looks that we see in our league now, is not easy. Zamir is continuing to work very hard at it."
Evaluating Amik Robertson, Chris Jones and Sam Webb's game against the Vikings:
"(They) competed. Moved Amik into some different spots there, he played inside and outside a little bit, played in the kicking game as well. All three of those guys played in the kicking game as well and showed up in different areas. I think that they understand that the opportunity is in front of them."
On soaking in the moments during his latest head coaching stint:
"I think at this time in my life, in my career – not that I'm super old – but I have been around, this is my third decade in the NFL, and I think I'm appreciating the things that you have right in front of you each day...
"I really enjoyed yesterday. I can see why so many people, players would want to play here and enjoy this kind of atmosphere and the kind of support that we receive from our fan base. So yeah, it's important I think at this stage in your life to make sure that you at least stop and are aware of how cool some of the things are that we get to experience, because if you don't do that, when it's all said and done, you'll probably regret the fact that you didn't take a little time to just acknowledge the journey. If you don't enjoy the journey, it's hard to really appreciate it."
