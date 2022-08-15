Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels gives his impression of the team following Sunday's preseason win

On soaking in the moments during his latest head coaching stint:

"I think at this time in my life, in my career – not that I'm super old – but I have been around, this is my third decade in the NFL, and I think I'm appreciating the things that you have right in front of you each day...

"I really enjoyed yesterday. I can see why so many people, players would want to play here and enjoy this kind of atmosphere and the kind of support that we receive from our fan base. So yeah, it's important I think at this stage in your life to make sure that you at least stop and are aware of how cool some of the things are that we get to experience, because if you don't do that, when it's all said and done, you'll probably regret the fact that you didn't take a little time to just acknowledge the journey. If you don't enjoy the journey, it's hard to really appreciate it."