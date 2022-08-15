The Raiders offense clicked in preseason win against Vikings 

The new offense Josh McDaniels has brought to the desert kept rolling Sunday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings 26-20 in their first 2022 preseason game action inside Allegiant Stadium. Sunday's game was the first time many of the Raiders' new players been inside their new home stadium with a crowd surrounding them. The consensus of the locker room was overwhelmed by the energy of the building, including Coach McDaniels.

"I've been around a lot of preseason games over 22 years, and I don't remember one feeling like this," McDaniels said postgame. "I would just say that the reception from our fans, getting to know Raider Nation the way that you see them now, it's just different. … That is the best atmosphere in a preseason game that I've ever been a part of. And that's easy to say that, clearly.

"I can't wait to play another time in here, and then get to the regular season and have the opportunity to do it for real in the regular games."