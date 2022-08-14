Halftime Report: Jarrett Stidham displaying his dual-threat abilities

Aug 14, 2022 at 02:46 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Two touchdowns in two weeks

Jarrett Stidham got his second rushing touchdown of the preseason.

The former New England Patriots quarterback ripped off a 12-yard touchdown run in the Hall of Fame Game, and showed his mobility once again on Sunday. The four-yard touchdown run put the Raiders up 10-0 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Through two quarters, Stidham has a 84 total scrimmage yards.

Big sack for Koonce

Malcolm Koonce delivered a big sack on Vikings QB Sean Mannion to end a nice three-and-out drive in the first quarter.

The Vikings' drive began with a two-yard run, followed by a pass deflection by Jayon Brown. Koonce ended it with a big hit on an all-out blitz from the Raiders defense.

Where to improve in second half

An area to watch for the Raiders in the second-half is pass protection.

While Stidham has been accurate throughout the day, he's had to evade pressure much of the first half. The Vikings defense has racked up four sacks against Stidham. It's certainly something offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and his unit will look to make adjustments to moving forward.

news

The Raiders offense clicked in preseason win against Vikings

The Silver and Black got solid production in the run and passing game in front of home crowd Sunday.

news

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

news

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.'s family ties give suiting up in the Silver and Black even more meaning

"I got the opportunity to try and be a Raider. Now, I'm on the team fighting to make the team, which is pretty cool," the tackle said.

news

Malcolm Koonce's goals for himself go beyond the stat sheet

Koonce is focused on elevating his game going into his second season, with the help of a fellow New Yorker in Chandler Jones.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Another opportunity for rookies to shine in second preseason game

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions from Raider Nation going into the team's preseason game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/11: Keeping up with the Joneses

Raiders' defenders Chandler Jones and Chris Jones impressed in Thursday morning's practice.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/9: Maxx Crosby, Nate Hobbs turn up the heat

Here are a few observations from Tuesday morning's physical, gritty practice.

news

'I wouldn't change a thing': The path that led to Jarrett Stidham competing in Raiders' quarterback room

The quarterback was "thrilled" when he realized he would be traded to the Silver and Black and be back around some familiar faces.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/8: Chandler Jones returns, Zamir White making contributions in Monday's practice

Here are a few observations from the Raiders' first practice since their victory in the Hall of Fame Game.

news

Raiders cap Coach McDaniels' homecoming with Hall of Fame Game win

'You never know if you'll get this opportunity again. I really savored it,' the head coach said after securing his first preseason victory with the Silver and Black.

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertising