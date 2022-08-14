Halftime Report: Jarrett Stidham displaying his dual-threat abilities

Two touchdowns in two weeks
Jarrett Stidham got his second rushing touchdown of the preseason.
The former New England Patriots quarterback ripped off a 12-yard touchdown run in the Hall of Fame Game, and showed his mobility once again on Sunday. The four-yard touchdown run put the Raiders up 10-0 at the beginning of the second quarter.
Through two quarters, Stidham has a 84 total scrimmage yards.
Big sack for Koonce
Malcolm Koonce delivered a big sack on Vikings QB Sean Mannion to end a nice three-and-out drive in the first quarter.
The Vikings' drive began with a two-yard run, followed by a pass deflection by Jayon Brown. Koonce ended it with a big hit on an all-out blitz from the Raiders defense.
Where to improve in second half
An area to watch for the Raiders in the second-half is pass protection.
While Stidham has been accurate throughout the day, he's had to evade pressure much of the first half. The Vikings defense has racked up four sacks against Stidham. It's certainly something offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo and his unit will look to make adjustments to moving forward.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium