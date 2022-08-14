Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

Aug 14, 2022 at 04:15 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Hey Mr. D.J.

As a receiver and in special teams, DJ Turner was quite impressive Sunday in the Raiders' 26-20 preseason win against Minnesota.

The undrafted receiver from Pittsburgh saw significant snaps against the Vikings and made the most of it. Turner, known for his speed, turned on the jets in the third quarter for a 34-yard touchdown from Nick Mullens. The return specialist also broke off on a 26-yard punt return, making several defenders miss tackles in highlight fashion.

Turner lead the team in receiving yards (58).

Healthy day for the backfield

The rushing attack was in full force for the Raiders.

The Silver and Black ran for 140 total rushing yards with three running backs getting at least five carries. The lead rusher for the Raiders was Brittain Brown, the seventh-round draft pick. Brown ended the game with 54 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Adjustments made

After surrendering three sacks in the first half, the Silver and Black adjusted. The offensive line played much cleaner to end the game, giving up one sack in the second half.

The improvement helpedNick Mullens go 7-of-9 for 94 yards and a touchdown. UDFA Chase Garbers got in on the action, going 2-of-3 for 19 yards.

Another big sack late

The follow up to Malcolm Koonce's first half sack came from Tashawn Bower.

Bower sacked Vikings' Kellen Mond to get the Raiders defense off the field in the fourth quarter. Bower is familiar with the Raiders' new coaching staff, having played two seasons in New England with McDaniels.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 1 vs. Vikings

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium

