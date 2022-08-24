Training Camp Notebook 8/24: Day 2 of joint practices with Patriots deemed beneficial for both teams

Aug 24, 2022 at 03:27 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

And just like that, the Las Vegas Raiders near the end of Training Camp.

The Silver and Black's last padded practice of camp concluded with their second joint practice against the New England Patriots on Wednesday morning, and the productivity throughout practices has been huge.

"I think we made a lot of improvements if you look at this team, even from the OTAs to what it is now," Mack Hollins told the media Wednesday. "With a new coaching staff and new guys, that's a big hurdle to get over. So it's nice to see guys meshing and understanding how the offense and defense is supposed to work, and how to work together and how to communicate. ... I think we've come a long, obviously there's always room to improve."

Patriots.com team reporter/producer Tamara Brown joined Raiders.com once again to give her thoughts on the second day of joint practice.

Related Links

Another great day for Raiders receiving corps

On Wednesday morning, the collective production of the wide receiver room was paramount. While Adams was still the headliner among the unit, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins looked great against the Patriots secondary as well.

According to Hollins, the chemistry the unit has created with quarterback Derek Carr off the field has translated to football matters through Training Camp, and was on display against the Patriots.

"Honestly, it's been great," Hollins said of developing a relationship with his teammates. "It's been really cool to get to bond with those guys, obviously we see each other on TV – you know a guy, but you don't really know a guy. You dap him up at a game, but for us to be together and be able to click immediately has been awesome.

"I'm excited for us to continue to grow that relationship."

What was addressed in Day 2?

Going into Wednesday's practice, Brown and I had some things we wanted to see from both teams.

For me, it was how the offensive line would hold up against the Patriots front seven. Of course, there was room for improvement in getting the run going against New England, with Patriots' second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore having a good day.

Nevertheless, the offensive line looked impressive overall. The hard work of left tackle Kolton Miller, center Andre James and rookie Dylan Parham didn't go unnoticed in my eyes.

As for Brown, she wanted to see the Patriots defense be more aggressive against the high-powered Raiders offense. She was satisfied with what she saw, primarily from cornerback Jalen Mills, who held his own against Davante Adams during several portions of practice.

"[Jalen Mills] talked about it at the press conference today saying, 'When you have the opportunity to go up against one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the league it makes you better.' I think today he made the adjustments necessary and he was able to come out and get some stops," said Brown.

What to expect in preseason finale

It will be a very important game for both teams with young players trying to make their lasting impression to make the roster. With 53-man roster cuts coming next week, it could be an intense game. As for assumed "starters" playing in the game, we're unsure about that as well. But one thing to keep an eye on is how the offenses operate.

The Raiders running back room seems to be loaded and this could be a competitive day among the backs as the majority have seen preseason playing time. The same can be said for the wide receivers, including Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole.

According to Brown, the Patriots are still trying to work things out with their offense as well. She believes this will be a good opportunity for the team to continue to move forward.

"I think I'll just have to play it by ear just to see who ends up playing on Friday," said Brown. "I'm still hoping to see a little more from the Patriots offense because that's kind of been the weakness so far during Training Camp."

Joint Training Camp Practice With New England Patriots: 8.24.22

Head out to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for exclusive photos from Wednesday's joint Training Camp practice with the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
101 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
102 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
103 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
104 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
105 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
106 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
107 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
108 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
109 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
110 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/23: The first day of joint practices with the New England Patriots gets underway

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards and Patriots.com's Tamara Brown break down what they saw during practice Tuesday morning.

news

The Raiders' run defense helps keep them undefeated in the preseason

The Silver and Black surrendered a mere 37 rushing yards in the win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Halftime Report: Zamir White strikes the end zone, defense stays hot in Miami

The Silver and Black leave the first half in Miami, 9-6.

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Miami this Saturday for another preseason matchup

news

Raiders Mailbag: How is the linebacking corps coming along through Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: The Raiders defense brought the juice to practice

Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones are two of many Raiders' defenders who had an efficient Thursday morning practice.

news

Tyron Johnson, DJ Turner leaning on each other through Training Camp

The two undrafted receivers are striving to make the most of their opportunities in the Silver and Black.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Darren Waller back in action on the practice field

A few observations from Wednesday's practice heading into the Raiders' third preseason game this weekend.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels gives his impression of the team following Sunday's preseason win

The Raiders head coach is laser focused on continuing to improve coming off their 26-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

The Raiders offense clicked in preseason win against Vikings

The Silver and Black got solid production in the run and passing game in front of home crowd Sunday.

Advertising