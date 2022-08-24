Training Camp Notebook 8/24: Day 2 of joint practices with Patriots deemed beneficial for both teams

What was addressed in Day 2?

Going into Wednesday's practice, Brown and I had some things we wanted to see from both teams.

For me, it was how the offensive line would hold up against the Patriots front seven. Of course, there was room for improvement in getting the run going against New England, with Patriots' second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore having a good day.

Nevertheless, the offensive line looked impressive overall. The hard work of left tackle Kolton Miller, center Andre James and rookie Dylan Parham didn't go unnoticed in my eyes.

As for Brown, she wanted to see the Patriots defense be more aggressive against the high-powered Raiders offense. She was satisfied with what she saw, primarily from cornerback Jalen Mills, who held his own against Davante Adams during several portions of practice.