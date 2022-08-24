Training Camp Notebook 8/24: Day 2 of joint practices with Patriots deemed beneficial for both teams

And just like that, the Las Vegas Raiders near the end of Training Camp.
The Silver and Black's last padded practice of camp concluded with their second joint practice against the New England Patriots on Wednesday morning, and the productivity throughout practices has been huge.
"I think we made a lot of improvements if you look at this team, even from the OTAs to what it is now," Mack Hollins told the media Wednesday. "With a new coaching staff and new guys, that's a big hurdle to get over. So it's nice to see guys meshing and understanding how the offense and defense is supposed to work, and how to work together and how to communicate. ... I think we've come a long, obviously there's always room to improve."
Patriots.com team reporter/producer Tamara Brown joined Raiders.com once again to give her thoughts on the second day of joint practice.
Another great day for Raiders receiving corps
On Wednesday morning, the collective production of the wide receiver room was paramount. While Adams was still the headliner among the unit, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins looked great against the Patriots secondary as well.
According to Hollins, the chemistry the unit has created with quarterback Derek Carr off the field has translated to football matters through Training Camp, and was on display against the Patriots.
"Honestly, it's been great," Hollins said of developing a relationship with his teammates. "It's been really cool to get to bond with those guys, obviously we see each other on TV – you know a guy, but you don't really know a guy. You dap him up at a game, but for us to be together and be able to click immediately has been awesome.
"I'm excited for us to continue to grow that relationship."
What was addressed in Day 2?
Going into Wednesday's practice, Brown and I had some things we wanted to see from both teams.
For me, it was how the offensive line would hold up against the Patriots front seven. Of course, there was room for improvement in getting the run going against New England, with Patriots' second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore having a good day.
Nevertheless, the offensive line looked impressive overall. The hard work of left tackle Kolton Miller, center Andre James and rookie Dylan Parham didn't go unnoticed in my eyes.
As for Brown, she wanted to see the Patriots defense be more aggressive against the high-powered Raiders offense. She was satisfied with what she saw, primarily from cornerback Jalen Mills, who held his own against Davante Adams during several portions of practice.
"[Jalen Mills] talked about it at the press conference today saying, 'When you have the opportunity to go up against one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the league it makes you better.' I think today he made the adjustments necessary and he was able to come out and get some stops," said Brown.
What to expect in preseason finale
It will be a very important game for both teams with young players trying to make their lasting impression to make the roster. With 53-man roster cuts coming next week, it could be an intense game. As for assumed "starters" playing in the game, we're unsure about that as well. But one thing to keep an eye on is how the offenses operate.
The Raiders running back room seems to be loaded and this could be a competitive day among the backs as the majority have seen preseason playing time. The same can be said for the wide receivers, including Mack Hollins, Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole.
According to Brown, the Patriots are still trying to work things out with their offense as well. She believes this will be a good opportunity for the team to continue to move forward.
"I think I'll just have to play it by ear just to see who ends up playing on Friday," said Brown. "I'm still hoping to see a little more from the Patriots offense because that's kind of been the weakness so far during Training Camp."
Head out to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for exclusive photos from Wednesday's joint Training Camp practice with the New England Patriots.