Training Camp Notebook 8/23: The first day of joint practices with the New England Patriots gets underway

What to look forward to for Wednesday

I want to see how the Raiders offensive line continues to hold up against the Patriots. There's no set starting O-line yet for the Silver and Black, as the big men in the trenches are still competing for their spots. With the young talent the Patriots' front seven possess, they'll bring out the best in an offensive line still trying to forge its identity.

For Brown, she told me she's most interested to see the the adjustments the Patriots defense makes to combat the Raiders receivers, and wants to see the unit be "more competitive" overall.

"I know regardless, they're going to come away from this week feeling great that they were able to go up against one of the best wide receivers in this league," Brown said about the Patriots defense. "This is only one step of what it's going to be like throughout the entire season, especially Week 1 when [the Patriots] are facing [Miami Dolphins'] Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.