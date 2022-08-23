Training Camp Notebook 8/23: The first day of joint practices with the New England Patriots gets underway

Aug 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

In the sweltering desert heat of Southern Nevada, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots pushed each other to get better Tuesday morning.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots traveled to Las Vegas for a couple of joint practices ahead of the preseason finale. McDaniels, the Pats former offensive coordinator now spearheading the Silver and Black, brought a few guys from New England with him including offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, fullback Jakob Johnson and running back Brandon Bolden. It was a peaceful and productive reunion between the teams and a welcome look to go up against different players.

Patriots.com team reporter/producer Tamara Brown traveled with the team to get a glimpse of the intriguing joint practices and met up with Raiders.com to give her assessment. Here are a few observations from Tuesday.

First impressions of the Raiders' facilities

Since arriving to Las Vegas, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has had nothing but nice things to say about Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Tuesday morning, he even called it "the Taj Mahal of football facilities."

"It's a great environment, looking forward to being in the stadium," Belichick said. "Of course, we come back out here in the regular season, but it certainly looks like they're ready for football. Their stadium looks good, facility looks good and they got a good team – and a good coach and a good staff."

Related Links

Patriots' secondary getting baptized by fire

Both Patriots.com's Brown and I noticed how good Raiders receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow were against New England on Tuesday.

Adams and Renfrow gave the likes of Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones and Shaun Wade a run for their money during practice, making tough grabs from their QBs.

Having a stellar receiving corps to go up against in practice every day has made the Raiders secondary better throughout Training Camp, as multiple coaches have noted. Brown believes that these two days against Adams and Renfrow will do the same for the Patriots young defensive backs.

"We knew this was going to be a true test for our DBs coming in here playing guys like Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams," she said. "It's truly a great week for them to really see where they are and learn and get better. When you're going up against that speed, athleticism and star power – it's tough."

Both defensive lines shine in practice

A position group of both teams looked good at in practice was the defensive line.

On the Raiders side, the team was energized by the constant pressure of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. The duo seemed to make it very difficult on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

As for New England, their defensive line looked impressive as well. They played against the run effectively with Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore, not to mention Matthew Judon, coming off the edge creating havoc. The play of the Patriots defensive line has been the highlight of Training Camp for Brown thus far.

"We really saw the value in that defensive front," Brown said. "Facing Judon for any guy on the Raiders side is a great opportunity to face what I would say, and Bill [Belichick] has said this too about Davon Godchaux, he's one of the best linemen in the country. Judon is a great player as well, Pro Bowler. So that line has only gotten stronger. Really impressed with the defensive line so far."

What to look forward to for Wednesday

I want to see how the Raiders offensive line continues to hold up against the Patriots. There's no set starting O-line yet for the Silver and Black, as the big men in the trenches are still competing for their spots. With the young talent the Patriots' front seven possess, they'll bring out the best in an offensive line still trying to forge its identity.

For Brown, she told me she's most interested to see the the adjustments the Patriots defense makes to combat the Raiders receivers, and wants to see the unit be "more competitive" overall.

"I know regardless, they're going to come away from this week feeling great that they were able to go up against one of the best wide receivers in this league," Brown said about the Patriots defense. "This is only one step of what it's going to be like throughout the entire season, especially Week 1 when [the Patriots] are facing [Miami Dolphins'] Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

"So getting these reps in now against one of the best duos in the league, it's only going to help them down the road once the season actually starts."

Joint Training Camp Practice With New England Patriots: 8.23.22

View the best photos from Tuesday's joint Training Camp practice with the New England Patriots at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Hammond (80) the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) and New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Hammond (80) the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
65 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads a huddle on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads a huddle on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Zach VanValkenburg (54) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
101 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
102 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
103 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
104 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
105 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
106 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
107 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
108 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
109 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
110 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
111 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
112 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (63) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
113 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
114 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
115 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
116 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
117 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
118 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
119 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
120 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
121 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
122 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
123 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
124 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
125 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
126 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
127 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
128 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
129 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
130 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
131 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
132 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
133 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
134 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
135 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
136 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
137 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
138 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
139 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
140 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bently on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
141 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bently on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
142 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
143 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
144 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
145 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
146 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
147 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
148 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
149 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
150 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
151 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
152 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
153 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
154 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
155 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
156 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
157 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
158 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
159 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
160 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
161 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
162 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
163 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
164 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
165 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
166 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
167 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
168 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
169 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
170 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
171 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
172 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
173 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
174 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
175 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
176 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
177 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
178 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
179 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
180 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
181 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
182 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
183 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Anthony Averett (29) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
184 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
185 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
186 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
187 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
188 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
189 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
190 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
191 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
192 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
193 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
194 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tae Davis (53) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
195 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
196 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
197 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
198 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
199 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
200 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
201 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
202 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
203 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
204 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
205 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
206 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
207 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
208 / 208

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a joint practice with the New England Patriots at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Raiders' run defense helps keep them undefeated in the preseason

The Silver and Black surrendered a mere 37 rushing yards in the win over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Halftime Report: Zamir White strikes the end zone, defense stays hot in Miami

The Silver and Black leave the first half in Miami, 9-6.

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Miami this Saturday for another preseason matchup

news

Raiders Mailbag: How is the linebacking corps coming along through Training Camp?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few questions heading into the team's preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: The Raiders defense brought the juice to practice

Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones are two of many Raiders' defenders who had an efficient Thursday morning practice.

news

Tyron Johnson, DJ Turner leaning on each other through Training Camp

The two undrafted receivers are striving to make the most of their opportunities in the Silver and Black.

news

Training Camp Notebook 8/17: Darren Waller back in action on the practice field

A few observations from Wednesday's practice heading into the Raiders' third preseason game this weekend.

news

Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels gives his impression of the team following Sunday's preseason win

The Raiders head coach is laser focused on continuing to improve coming off their 26-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

The Raiders offense clicked in preseason win against Vikings

The Silver and Black got solid production in the run and passing game in front of home crowd Sunday.

news

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

Advertising