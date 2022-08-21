The Raiders' run defense helps keep them undefeated in the preseason

"At my position, it's a lot of the same process," Bower said. "You trust your eyes, you let the blockers tell you where he's going to go and you just stay disciplined in your assignment. With stopping the run, it's trusting your eyes.

"Having your vision and your target and being physical at the point of attack – that's always going to be a point of emphasis. If you don't stop the run, on any team, they're going to throw the ball and they're going to have their way."

The Raiders have two practices and a preseason game left of Training Camp, all of which will be against McDaniels' former team: the New England Patriots. But for now, he'll take pride in another preseason W before reviewing the film and getting back to work.