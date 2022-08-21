The Raiders' run defense helps keep them undefeated in the preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders eked out a win in Miami, and remain undefeated in the preseason.
The game was a close encounter for the entirety of the duration, with both teams taking big swings at each other late in the game. After retaking the lead late in the fourth quarter, a missed field goal from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders locked up the 15-13 win for the Silver and Black.
"I thought our guys competed. We came here for one purpose and that was to try to improve," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "Compete against a good football team, which is what they are.
"They're well coached. They make it hard on you. It's not easy, they do a lot of good things and challenge you with their scheme, challenge you with their players. Our concern was really just trying to do our job the best we could and I thought our guys tried to do that."
In the low scoring affair, defense meant everything. While the Raiders' surrendered over 300 yards in the air, their run defense was a completely different story.
The Silver and Black's defense gave up only 37 rushing yards to the Dolphins, a big factor behind their win. Being aggressive against the run is something that McDaniels said he was keen on this week in practice.
The dominant run defense for the Raiders was led by defensive lineman Tashawn Bower. He stole the show with five total tackles, two TFLs and a sack. Bower has become a Training Camp standout for the Raiders, coming to the team after two seasons with McDaniels in New England (2020-21).
"Physical guy. It's not my first year being around Tashawn. He loves to play football," said McDaniels. "He's doing his job the right way. He's setting a good example for the way we want to try to play on the edge with his opportunities. He's rushed the quarterback; he used some power tonight. A lot of those guys did some good things tonight, played with some physicality up there and he's certainly one of them."
Bower confirmed his coach's philosophy on needed to stop the run against the Dolphins, as he and his teammates took a very serious approach to it heading in to the game.
"At my position, it's a lot of the same process," Bower said. "You trust your eyes, you let the blockers tell you where he's going to go and you just stay disciplined in your assignment. With stopping the run, it's trusting your eyes.
"Having your vision and your target and being physical at the point of attack – that's always going to be a point of emphasis. If you don't stop the run, on any team, they're going to throw the ball and they're going to have their way."
The Raiders have two practices and a preseason game left of Training Camp, all of which will be against McDaniels' former team: the New England Patriots. But for now, he'll take pride in another preseason W before reviewing the film and getting back to work.
"I thought our guys gave a great effort," said McDaniels. "It certainly wasn't perfect. We've got a lot of things we can do better and a lot of things we can learn from this film, but I appreciate the effort for sure."
