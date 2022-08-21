Halftime Report: Zamir White strikes the end zone, defense stays hot in Miami

Zeus finds the end zone in Miami
Zamir White continues his impressive preseason with another score in Hard Rock Stadium.
The rookie pushed through in the first quarter to put the first points up on the board, and score his first touchdown of the preseason.
Going into this game, White had rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries – along with 27 yards on five catches.
Productivity from starting wideouts
Along with White, the other big playmakers for the Raiders today have been receivers Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole.
The two wideouts currently competing for a solidified role in Josh McDaniels' offense have not disappointed. They lead the team in catches and receiving yards in the first half with Johnson ending the half with four receptions for 32 yards and Cole with three receptions for 44 yards.
They've been assisted by the consistent play of their two quarterbacks with Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens, who have combined for 119 passing yards.
Raiders defense providing points
The defensive highlight play of the night so far came from linebacker Curtis Bolton.
Bolton got Miami QB Teddy Bridgewater to the ground in the end zone while he was attempting a pass. The pass was ruled as intentional grounding, therefore giving the Silver and Black two points on a safety.
Stout in the middle
The Raiders' run defense has also been phenomenal in the first half.
The unit has allowed a mere four rushing yards after two quarters. The return of Johnathan Hankins from the PUP list has certainly played a factor in their success, along with Tashawn Bower, who has three total tackles.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium