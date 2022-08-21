Halftime Report: Zamir White strikes the end zone, defense stays hot in Miami

Aug 20, 2022 at 05:33 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Zeus finds the end zone in Miami

Zamir White continues his impressive preseason with another score in Hard Rock Stadium.

The rookie pushed through in the first quarter to put the first points up on the board, and score his first touchdown of the preseason.

Going into this game, White had rushed for 53 yards on 15 carries – along with 27 yards on five catches.

Productivity from starting wideouts

Along with White, the other big playmakers for the Raiders today have been receivers Tyron Johnson and Keelan Cole.

The two wideouts currently competing for a solidified role in Josh McDaniels' offense have not disappointed. They lead the team in catches and receiving yards in the first half with Johnson ending the half with four receptions for 32 yards and Cole with three receptions for 44 yards.

They've been assisted by the consistent play of their two quarterbacks with Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens, who have combined for 119 passing yards.

Raiders defense providing points

The defensive highlight play of the night so far came from linebacker Curtis Bolton.

Bolton got Miami QB Teddy Bridgewater to the ground in the end zone while he was attempting a pass. The pass was ruled as intentional grounding, therefore giving the Silver and Black two points on a safety.

Stout in the middle

The Raiders' run defense has also been phenomenal in the first half.

The unit has allowed a mere four rushing yards after two quarters. The return of Johnathan Hankins from the PUP list has certainly played a factor in their success, along with Tashawn Bower, who has three total tackles.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrate after a made PAT during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrate after a made PAT during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (49) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidlines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidlines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidlines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidlines during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens (9) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (73) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the bench during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the preseason away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
