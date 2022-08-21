Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defensive juggernaut from Bower
The unsung hero of Saturday's 15-13 win over the Dolphins was Tashawn Bower.
The defensive end gave maximum effort throughout the game, which has been an extension of how he's looked in Training Camp practices. Bower played well against the run and in the pass rush, finishing the game with five total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Standouts in the secondary
The Raiders' secondary has been very competitive during camp, and continued to bring the intensity Saturday night.
Several young players in the unit stepped up, showing what they can provide to the team moving forward. Former USFL cornerback Isiah Brown impressed with two pass breakups.
Sam Webb, undrafted rookie from Division II Missouri Western, also had a standout performance with six total tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
Tough night against rookie standout
The player that gave the Raiders the most problems Saturday was a Dolphins' rookie receiver.
Erik Ezukanma, a fourth-round pick from Texas Tech, led the Dolphins in receptions (six) and receiving yards (114). The one deficiency for the Raiders was stopping the Dolphins' passing attack, surrendering 303 passing yards.
Undrafted rookie Chase Garbers showcased some of his dual-threat skills that made him successful at Cal.
The quarterback played the entire second half for the Raiders, and was second on the team in rushing yards (44). He also completed six of his passes for 54 passing yards, capping the game off with a knee to secure the victory.
