Training Camp Notebook: Future Hall of Famers stop by Raiders' practice

Notable:

-Busy day today, Raider Nation, busy day. As I said above, not only were Charles Woodson and Peyton Manning in the house, but so was NFL Films, who had Head Coach Jon Gruden wired for sound. I can't wait until that footage comes out, I'm sure it'll be endlessly entertaining.

-The Raiders worked on a defensive drill this morning where the safety came over the top and simulated hitting a receiver coming across the middle of the field. Let me say this, even though the team's defensive backs weren't actually tackling anyone, it became abundantly clear that Karl Joseph can lay the boom when he feels like it. No. 42 covered a lot of ground in a short amount of time, and was certainly running with a purpose.

-Connor Cook and Pharaoh Brown enjoyed a nice connection Thursday when the third-year quarterback lofted out a ball that No. 81 caught in stride over a pair of defenders. The former Oregon Duck certainly has all the physical tools to be an NFL tight end, and it was good to see him show off those assets a little bit Thursday.

-Chris Warren III is an intriguing guy to keep an eye on. The man is built like a linebacker, but is really light on his feet, and Thursday we saw that firsthand as the University of Texas product lowered his shoulder and gained some nice YAC on a few occasions. There's a bit of a logjam at the running back position, but I'll be excited to see what No. 34 does throughout the preseason.

-No surprise here, but there was more work on situational football in Thursday's practice; in today's situation, the defense worked on end-of-game scenarios, where they essentially had to defend one Hail Mary attempt from the offense. I'll tell you one thing, Coach Gruden and Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther are leaving no stone unturned this training camp.

-Marcell Ateman has enjoyed a strong few days on the field, and Thursday was no exception to that rule, as the athletic rookie made yet another impressive sideline grab. We've said Ateman's name a lot as of late, and I think it's fair to say that No. 88 has been one of the most pleasant surprises of camp thus far.

Quotable:

"Karl is my guy. We had three years together at West Virginia and ended up coming into the NFL at the same time. He got me acclimated to everything even though he had a few weeks in front of me with the coaches, he let me know what they expect. Being able to come in and make the transition with him was very helpful." -cornerback Daryl Worley on his relationship with safety Karl Joseph.

The Lighter Side:

Following practice, Peyton Manning went through a workout at the team's Napa Valley Training Complex. First of all, the man is still putting up weight, and I have to say, it was pretty wild seeing the former Denver Broncos quarterback working out alongside members of the Silver and Black.

What a world.

