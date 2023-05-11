Raiders sign third-round pick WR Tre Tucker 

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed third-round draft pick WR Tre Tucker, the club announced Thursday.

Tucker, a 5-foot-9, 185-pound wide receiver out of Cincinnati, was selected with the 100th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A four-year player at Cincinnati, Tucker played in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards (12.8 avg.) and eight touchdowns.

As a senior in 2022, Tucker recorded career highs with 56 receptions and 672 yards. He finished his career ranked third all-time in kickoff return yards (1,670) and tied for second in kickoff returns for touchdowns (two). In 2020, he earned second team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a kick returner after finishing eighth in the FBS with 29.9 yards per return.